CHESTER — William David “Willie” Wessinger passed from this world mid-morning September 14, 2022, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Alex Maultsby III and Mr. Michael Wessinger officiating. Interment followed at Chester Memorial Gardens.
Willie was the son of the late David Calhoun Wessinger and Eloise Kee Wessinger. He is preceded in death by two uncles, W.C. “Bill” Wyatt and Robert Eugene “Wess” Wessinger, whom he loved as if they were his parents.
Leaving behind to reunite with him in the future are an aunt, Nannie Wessinger Wyatt, whom Willie loved as a mother; two sisters, Mazie Wessinger Brantley (Charles) and Judy Wessinger; a nephew, Chuck Brantley (Rochelle); a great-nephew, David Cole Brantley; a great-niece Jessica Brantley Williams (PJ); a great-great-nephew, Dylan Williams; his aunt, Shirley Wessinger along with his uncle George Wessinger; and many other beloved cousins and relatives.
Willie was proud of his “Eureka” heritage, where he learned hard work ethics at Darby’s Grocery Store and grew to love God and Country as a Boy Scout of America in Troop 73, where he attained Life Rank. He was tapped into “The Order of the Arrow,” and served as a summer counselor at Camp Palmetto. Willie graduated from Chester High School in 1971, where he was a member of the High School’s Band and drove a school bus. After graduation he attended Gardner Webb College and went from there to spend his working years as an electrician with Walker Electric Company, where he worked on completing one of the company’s master projects, the roller coaster “Thunder Road” at Carowinds Theme Park.
Willie loved the outdoors, spending many of his earlier days on the water as a member of the Fairfield Boating Club and later in life he developed a love for photography, capturing on film many nature scenes and landmarks, especially lighthouses.
In his latter life, most mornings Willie could be found sitting on the eastern-facing front porch of his residence greeting the sunrise and most spring and summer evenings with the sun setting over his back working his garden in the backyard. Willie was an avid and faithful “Gamecock Fan,” evidenced by his perfect home game attendance at Williams Brice Stadium, which spanned for nearly a decade. Willie would annually bring to the Chester community one of the county’s brightest displays of Christmas lights located on adjacent properties lining J.A. Cochran Bypass for the enjoyment of multiple generations.
Willie proved to be an able and sacrificial caregiver for his Aunt Nannie almost till her 98th birthday. A member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Willie believed in God and made Bible Study a lifestyle habit. Willie’s passing creates a void in untold lives as he secretively reached out to others during their times of joy and periods of distress.