CHESTER — William David “Willie” Wessinger passed from this world mid-morning September 14, 2022, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Alex Maultsby III and Mr. Michael Wessinger officiating. Interment followed at Chester Memorial Gardens.

