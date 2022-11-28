CHESTER — Mr. William Ervin Holt Sr., 89, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at MUSC Lancaster Medical Center.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Chester Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at the graveside immediately following the service.
Mr. Holt was born January 3, 1933, in Chester, S.C. and was a son of the late Fred A. Holt and Ola Roof Holt. He attended the schools of Chester County, S.C. and served with the S.C. Army National Guard for 12 years. Mr. Holt was retired from Schlegel as a shop foreman.
He is survived by one son, William Ervin Holt Jr. of Chester; one grandson, William Ervin “Will” Holt III of Chester; two nieces, Vickie Oates (Bill) of Chester and Heidi Lyles (Michael) of Fountain Inn; a great-nephew, Brenton Lyles (Larissa) of Greenville; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Elwell Holt; a sister, Juanita Ford; and three brothers, Fred Holt, Jack Holt and Billy Holt.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.