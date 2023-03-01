CHESTER — Mr. William Oscar Dodds Sr., 82, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at New Hope United Methodist Church with Rev. Alex Maultsby and Bayliss Adimaro officiating. Interment with Military Honors followed in Armenia United Methodist Church Cemetery.

