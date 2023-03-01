CHESTER — Mr. William Oscar Dodds Sr., 82, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at New Hope United Methodist Church with Rev. Alex Maultsby and Bayliss Adimaro officiating. Interment with Military Honors followed in Armenia United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Dodds was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Chester, S.C. and was a son of the late Colvin Moore Dodds and Atha Clark Dodds. He was a graduate of the GED program through the military. He was retired from the United States Air Force and the U.S. Postal Service. Bill volunteered as a host for S.C. State Parks for over 10 years, mostly at Hunting Island State Park. He enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, fishing, motorcycling and spending time with his family. Mr. Dodds was a lifetime member of New Hope United Methodist Church, having served on various committees.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Patricia Mitchell Dodds; one son, Will Dodds (Becky) of Guyton, GA; two grandchildren, Grady Dodds and Ellis Dodds; two daughters, Cheryl Ann Patton and Christi Catoe; stepdaughter, Melisa Mundell; mother-in-law, Faye Mitchell; brother in-law, Dale Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Gerald Lynn and William Joey Dodds; brothers, Steve and Michael Dodds; sister, Linda Grant; brother-in-law, Eddie Grant; and his father-in-law, Grady Mitchell.
Memorials may be made to West Chester Fire Department, 1822 Bens Drive, Chester, SC 29706.