CHESTER — Mrs. Betty Anne Griffin (AKA “Boop”), 76, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hospice Community Care in Rock Hill, S.C.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Woodward Baptist Church with Bishop David Levister officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Born April 26, 1946, in Chester, S.C., Betty was a daughter of the late Willie Varnadore and Wilmoth Ruth Austin Varnadore. She was a graduate of the USC-Lancaster Nursing Program.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Paul “Tim” Griffin; daughter, Rae Moon Levister (David) of Chester; sister, Frances Tallent of Chester; grandchildren, Jef Varnadore (Brandee), Daniel Levister (Jeorjia), Jonathan Levister (Amber), Michael Griffin, Faith Wade, Hope Wade and Joseph Byrd (Kaitlyn); and seven precious great-grandchildren, Emma Rae, Abel, Selah, Ariah, Nathan, Isaac and Elisha.
She was preceded in death by one son, P.J. Griffin; and one sister, Mary Lou Stephenson.
Betty was a faithful member of Word and Spirit Ministries. She pursued her passion in the field of Nursing and retired after 43 years as the Emergency Department Director on November 1, 2021, from MUSC-Chester. She was the Regional Facilitator for CPR, ACLS and PALS, the interim Director of Nursing and Assistant Active Director of Nursing. She was awarded the Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition Award in 2018 and received multiple Nurse Manager and Employee of the Quarter Awards. She also spent some time serving as the Assistant Coroner for Chester County.
One her absolute favorite things to do was vacation and plan special trips with her family. She loved her family and her work family dearly, she had a great love for her animals and loved her Coke!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Word and Spirit Ministries, P.O. Box 335, Chester, SC 29706.
Pollard Funeral Home, 115 York St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.