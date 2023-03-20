CHESTER — Mrs. Betty Anne Griffin (AKA “Boop”), 76, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hospice Community Care in Rock Hill, S.C.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Woodward Baptist Church with Bishop David Levister officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

