BLACKSTOCK — Mrs. Elizabeth Juanita Carter Dockery, 49, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at MUSC Chester due to a blood clot from a foot injury.
She was a long-time member of Mt. Dearborn United Methodist Church and a Blackstock resident.
A memorial service officiated by her Pastor David Ussery and her cousin Reverend Dr. Denley Caughman was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Great Falls Elementary School in the Gymnasium that she loved, and where she taught her children. Interment was private.
Mrs. Dockery was a daughter of Mrs. Cheryl Tate Carter and U.S. Army Retired, CW3 Lee Carter. She was a graduate of Fort Campbell High School, completed her Bachelors of Science from Austin Peay State University and her Masters in Health and Human Science at California University of Pennsylvania. She taught children in Clarksville, Tennessee, and taught inner-city children in Raleigh, North Carolina. She taught Physical Education at Great Falls Elementary School for 20 years, where her love of two generations of children caused many to successfully value their health and individual potential. They lovingly called her “Coach Doc.”
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Mr. Darrin Dockery; her son, Second Lieutenant Seth Suter of Fort Hood, Texas; and special family friend, U.S. Army Retired, CW3 Kim Smith.
Memorials may be made to GRASP, P.O. Box 424, Great Falls, SC 29055; or Greenlawn Cemetery Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 191, Great Falls, SC 29055.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.