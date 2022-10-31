CHESTER — Mrs. Frances Dianne Woodward Lee Norton, 79, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Dan Sullivan and Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Interment was private.
Mrs. Norton was born February 10, 1943, in Chester, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Robert Ellison Woodward Jr. and Mary Frances Roddey Woodward. She was a graduate of Chester High School and was a retired piano teacher, having taught for over 50 years. Mrs. Norton was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Dianne Lee Williford (Russell) of Chester, S.C.; two granddaughters, Rosemary Dianne Williford of Chester, S.C. and Breanna Lee Williford of Chester, S.C.; and her beloved pet “Heaven.”
She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Bobby Norton.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Building or Music Fund, 1217 J.A. Cochran Bypass, Chester, SC 29706; or Christ Central, 144 Gadsden St., Chester, SC 29706.