Mrs. Glee Nora Crosby, 91
CHESTER — Mrs. Glee Nora Sanders Crosby, 91, of 739-B Celsey St. passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Atrium Health-Mercy in Charlotte, N.C.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.