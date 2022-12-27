CHESTER — Mrs. Gloria Jean Ernandez Hinson, 73, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Chester Freedom Ministries with Rev. Steve Bishop and Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Interment will follow at Uriel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Chester Freedom Ministries.
Mrs. Hinson was born August 2, 1949, in Chester, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Norman Hazel Ernandez and Mattie Mae Hall Ernandez. She was a graduate of Lewisville High School, where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She attended USC-Lancaster and was retired from Founders Federal Credit Union after more than 30 years of service. Mrs. Hinson was a member of Uriel Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School and was the church treasurer for over 30 years. She was treasurer of the Chester County Gamecock Club and was actively involved in Chester County Relay For Life.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Wendell Hinson; two daughters, Crystal Hinson Williford (Tim) of Chester and Teresa Hinson Williams (Anthony) of Chester; one son, Michael Hinson of Chester; six grandchildren, Haleigh Williford Pemberton (Logan) of Chester, Tyler Williams (Lacey) of York, Chase Williford (Jasmin) of Chester, Kyle Williford of Chester, Drew Williams of Chester and Josie Williams of Chester; three great-grandchildren, Easton, Tatum and Paisley; one brother, Bill Ernandez (Joyce) of Chester; one sister, Norma Cartledge (Frank) of Chester; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Ann Ernandez.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.