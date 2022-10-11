CHESTER — A Servant of God, Mrs. Helen Ruth Stewart Worthy was called by God to come home and rest on Sept. 23, 2022. She peacefully answered the Master’s Call and departed this earthly life.

The funeral was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Donnie D. Dye is pastor and Rev. Dr. LeMar Foster officiated.

Trending Videos