CHESTER — A Servant of God, Mrs. Helen Ruth Stewart Worthy was called by God to come home and rest on Sept. 23, 2022. She peacefully answered the Master’s Call and departed this earthly life.
The funeral was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Donnie D. Dye is pastor and Rev. Dr. LeMar Foster officiated.
Helen was born in Fairfield County, S.C. on July 27, 1955, to Dorothy Lee Gaither Stewart and the late Henry Stewart Sr.
Being reared in a Christian home, Helen became a member of New Independent Methodist Church, where she gave praise and worship. She later united with Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, where she faithfully and joyously served as a Deaconess, Culinary Ministry, Missionary Ministry, Usher Ministry and sang on the Senior and Women’s Choirs. Helen also served as the Secretary of the Sandy River Baptist Association (LD), Congress of Christian Education Auxiliary for many years.
She was educated in the public schools in Chester County and was a 1973 graduate of Great Falls High School. She continued her education at USCL in Lancaster, earning a degree in Business Administration. Helen was formerly employed by Lewisville High School as a Teacher Assistant, Springs Industries and Arrow Pointe Bank in Lancaster. She was a member of the Wilksburg Baton Rouge Recreation Park Committee and a member of Mt. Zion OES Chapter #134.
Helen was a phenomenal lady, beautiful on the inside and out. Helen had a beautiful speaking voice and a smile that would light up any room. Some of her most enjoyable hobbies were cooking, baking and camping. Being a pillar in her community, she loved serving others. Spending time with her family, especially Kaleb, were some happy times in her life. We loved Helen but God loved her best.
Helen was preceded in death by her father, Henry Stewart Sr.; sister, Sheila Stewart; and a brother, Henry Stewart Jr.
Helen leaves to cherish a lifetime of love and memories to her family, her loving and devoted husband of 28 years, Deacon Ander Worthy; children, her beautiful and adorable daughters, Kristi Bowden, Roslyn R. Truesdale (Bernard); son, Ander A. Worthy; godson, Brandon Dewese (Shirleakia); a loving and caring mother, Dorothy Lee Gaither Stewart; brothers and sisters, Brenda S. Dewese (Randy), Gale S. Elder (Ronnie), Jacqueline S. Davis (Al), Steven A. Stewart and Gerald W. Stewart; grandchildren, Kaleb Craig, Joslyn Truesdale, Rhayna Truesdale, Ander H. Worthy and a special great-niece, Khloe B. Dewese; uncles, Tom W. Gaither, John W. Gaither (Gloria) and Charles Gaither (Kim); aunts, Ann Hicklin (Rev. Paul), Faye Lamar and Patricia Gaither; godsister, Vanessa Simpson (Roger); godbrother, John “Kidd” Gaither (Lutricia); special cousins, Retired Col. Larry Stewart and Lula Bell Smith; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and caring friends.