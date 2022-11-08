BALTIMORE, Md. — Mrs. Lizzie “Bea” Martin, 90, born in Blackstock, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home.
She’s the daughter of the late Nelson and Martha Cammon, niece to Jay Craig and cousin to the late John Boulware.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Israel Baptist Church of Baltimore City with Pastor Harlie Wilson II delivering the eulogy.
Public viewing will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133.