RICHBURG — Mrs. Mozelle Talford Robinson, 90, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at her home.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Mt. Moriah AME Zion Church in Richburg with the Rev. Otis Stroud officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
She was a retired school teacher in the Chester County School District and the daughter of the late Moses Talford and Maggie Barber Talford.
Viewing will be from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mt. Moriah AME Zion Church Christian Education Fund, 193 North Main St., Richburg, SC 29729; or The Lewisville Library, 3771 Lancaster Hwy., Richburg, SC 29729.