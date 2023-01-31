RICHBURG — Mrs. Mozelle Talford Robinson, 90, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at her home.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Mt. Moriah AME Zion Church in Richburg with the Rev. Otis Stroud officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.

