BLACKSTOCK — Patricia R. Douglas, 76, of Blackstock passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Born in Wadesboro, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Charles D. and Peggy Kirk Ratterree.
After moving from Wadesboro, N.C., she moved to the Mitford area her senior year and graduated from Great Falls High School. She went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Pat worked in many career fields, but is probably best known for being the co-owner of Hoots Restaurant with her daughter during the mid 90’s to early 2000’s. Many people will remember her wonderful chicken salad. She also worked many years as a Farm Bureau agent.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Shannon Wade Mills (Tommy) and her son, Jason Kirk Wade; four grandchildren, Thomas James Mills (Samantha), Lydia Leigh Mills, Amelia Grace Wade and Ethan Kirk Wade; niece, Melanie Ratterree; and nephews, Matthew Ratterree and Eric Ratterree. And last but not least, her four precious kitties, Roger, Andy, Kelly and Torte.
In addition to her parents, Patricia is predeceased by her wonderful husband of 13 years, Dolphus “Doc” Douglas; and two brothers, Harry Ratterree and Ladd Ratterree.
Pat enjoyed nature, animals, and was an avid recycler. She loved to feed wild birds and could often be seen in her yard tending to her beautiful flowers. Another one of her joys in life was to “talk tennis” with her son, Jason. Her favorite player was Roger Federer, who one of her cats is named for.
She is affectionately known by her grandchildren as Grandma Pat. She spent many hours with her “grands” where they enjoyed time outside, doing puzzles and arts and crafts. She and her late husband, Doc, enjoyed traveling the world but their favorite place was Key West, Florida.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, wonderful mother, caring grandmother, and dear friend to many.
A memorial service will be held on November 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Hopewell ARP Church, 1341 Hopewell Church Road, Blackstock, SC 29014.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Pat’s memory to S.C. ETV, 1041 George Rogers Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29201.
Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Douglas family.