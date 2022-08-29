GREAT FALLS — Mrs. Rachel Lorena Gladden Crump, 81, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Roy Puckett and Rev. Travis Shirley officiating.
Mrs. Crump was born August 25, 1941, in Great Falls, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Hugh Carson Neely and Lillian Gladden Hill. She was a graduate of Great Falls High School and was retired from JP Stevens as a cloth grader. Rachel enjoyed sewing and crafts. Mrs. Crump attended Great Falls Church of God.
She is survived by her husband of over 43 years, Jerry Eugene Crump; two sisters, Robin Young and Margaret Broome, both of Great Falls, S.C.; two brothers, Tony Hill and Jimmy Hill, both of Great Falls, S.C.; and her caregiver, Pam Smith.
She was preceded in death by her son, Barry Hartley; and her sister, Doris Hill.
Memorials may be made to Great Falls Church of God, 34 Underwood Ave., Great Falls, SC 29055.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.