CHARLOTTE — Memorial services for Mrs. Ruth Lee Hames O’Kain will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Crossroad Baptist Church, 2142 Cross Road, Sharon, SC 29742.
Mrs. O’Kain passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home in Charlotte, N.C.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CHARLOTTE — Memorial services for Mrs. Ruth Lee Hames O’Kain will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Crossroad Baptist Church, 2142 Cross Road, Sharon, SC 29742.
Mrs. O’Kain passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home in Charlotte, N.C.
Donations may be made to the S.C. School for the Deaf and Blind Foundation at scsdbfoundation.org in memory of Ruth Lee Hames O’Kain or in honor of Mary Hames Johnson.
Richardson’s Funeral Home, 6701 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, was in charge of arrangements.