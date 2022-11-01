RICHBURG — Sarah Elizabeth Kirkpatrick Dixon, 90, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Visitation is Friday, Nov. 4, from 1-2 p.m., at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, graveside service following at Cedar Shoals Presbyterian Church.
Sarah was born March 17, 1932 in Roseland, NJ, a daughter of George Frazier Kirkpatrick and Sarah Ella Bankhead Kirkpatrick.
She is survived by son, George Frank Dixon (Amy); daughter, Kathy Dixon Small (Max); two grandchildren, Brian Small (Kimberly Vass) and Sarah Nardi (Kevin); one great-grandchild, Riley Nardi; sister-in-law, Sara Pressley.
She was preceded in death by brother, Frazier Kirkpatrick and his wife, Alice.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.