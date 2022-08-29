CHESTER — Arlene Boyd, 67, passed away Thursday.
She was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Mary Elizabeth Orr Boyd and the mother of Tiffany Boyd and Angela Burden (John), all of Chester.
She is also survived by three brothers, Robert Boyd of Chester, Cyrus Boyd (Sue) of Winnsboro, John Boyd of Rock Hill; two sisters, Mary Funderburk (Hazel) of Great Falls, Frances Usery of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, John M. Burden and Paul John LaRussa V.
The graveside funeral was Saturday, August 27 at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church. Pastor Jeff Kinard spoke.
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.