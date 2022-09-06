RICHBURG — Betty Louise Stroud, 73, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 8, at Heath Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. David Ussery officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Betty was born November 15, 1948, in Lancaster, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Wade Crawford Stroud and Helen Louise Scott Stroud. She was a graduate of Great Falls High School and Winthrop College. She retired from Chester County Public Schools and after retirement worked as a tutor with USC-Lancaster in the Academic Success Center. Betty was a member of Heath Chapel UMC, where she was Treasurer for many years and served on the finance committee.
She is survived by one sister, Susan Stroud of Richburg; one nephew, Brewer Tate “Bret” Horton III (Rachel) of Durham, N.C.; one niece, Eveleigh Horton Hughey (Rocky) of Columbia, S.C.; six great-nieces and nephews; and a special brother-in-law, Brewer Tate Horton Jr. (Anne) of Columbia, S.C.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Orene Stroud Horton.
Memorials may be made to Heath Chapel UMC, c/o Maxine Tate, 105 Duke St., Great Falls, SC 29055.