CHESTER — Doris Joe Campbell, 92, passed away ON Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Chandler Place in Rock Hill, S.C.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 12 p.m. with the Rev. John Riebe officiating at Chester Memorial Gardens, located at 945 West End Road, Chester.
She was born to the late Francis Marion Campbell Sr. and the late Ruby Keller Campbell on Oct. 27, 1930, in Chester. Upon graduation from Chester High School, she then attended Winthrop College for Women earning her BS and MS in Home Economics Education graduating in 1951. Doris Joe taught Home Economics and Science at Great Falls High School for 34 years. She then returned to Winthrop After School program and studied the pipe organ for two years. Doris Joe was the organist for Bethel United Methodist Church, where she and her family donated new paraments, tables and chairs. She loved to play the piano at church services at Chandler Place. Doris Joe loved to garden and bake. She was an avid reader and loved to do jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by her niece and nephew and their spouses, Alicia (Preston) Freeman of Plano, TX and Scott (Cindy) Campbell of Destin, FL. Doris Joe is also survived by four grand-nieces and nephews, Courtney (John Aaron Davis) Johnson and Caroline Campbell and Trevor and Reese.
Flowers/cards will be accepted; however, those who wish may donate to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 751, Chester, SC 29706.