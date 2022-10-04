CHESTER — Dorothy Louise Rhodes, 84, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.
All services will be private.
Born July 16, 1938, in Chester, S.C., Ms. Rhodes was a daughter of the late Joseph Earl Rhodes and Eula Lee Crouch Rhodes. She was a graduate of Chester High School and was a retired bookkeeper. Ms. Rhodes was committed to taking care of her home and her cats. She loved animals.
She is survived by a nephew, Ken E. Rhodes (Lori) of Smyrna, TN; a niece, Debbie R. Newman of Jackson, MS; and other great-nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Chester Friends of the Animals, P.O. Box 158, Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.