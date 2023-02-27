RICHBURG — Ollie H. Mobley, 79, formerly of Richburg, left this earth to be with her Lord on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
RICHBURG — Ollie H. Mobley, 79, formerly of Richburg, left this earth to be with her Lord on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Claudie Lee Hefner and Bertha Helms Hefner.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa D. Turner (Dwight) of Fort Lawn and Cindy M. Murray (James) of Leslie; one son, Ralph Mobley Jr. of West Virginia; two grandchildren, John R. Lee Jr. and Chastity Sweat; and three great-grandchildren, Addison Lee, Gemma Lou Lee and Malaya Austin.
Ollie was preceded in death by her siblings, Myrtle Gaston, George Tarlton and Milus L. Hefner; daughter, Sherry M. Setzer; and grandson, James Mobley.
Ollie graduated from Lewisville High School in 1985 and Miller Monte Business College in 1989. She retired from Springs Industries after 27 years of faithful service and then began her second career at Wal-Mart, where she was a sales associate and a greeter and was well known to most every customer. She was a member of Leslie Church of God.
Her favorite saying when asking about a family member or friend was, “Tell them I said hey and I love them.”
Pastor Kenny Compton officiated her graveside service at Lando Cemetery, 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.