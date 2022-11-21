GREAT FALLS — Ms. Sara Moore Gibson, age 105, entered into rest on Monday, November 21, 2022, at White Oak Manor of Lancaster.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Thompson Creek Baptist Church Cemetery by Brent Taylor. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Ms. Gibson was born December 12, 1916, in the Wexford Community of Chesterfield, S.C., a daughter of the late Robert Lee “G.L.” and Susannah Jackson Burch Moore. She was a 1934 graduate of Ruby High School and grew up attending Thompson Creek Baptist Church. After moving to Great Falls, Sara joined First Baptist Church and was the oldest living member. She was a talented pianist who learned to play by ear at an early age.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Gibson was also preceded in death by her daughters, Joel Layne Gibson Hayes and Janet Myrle Gibson Landercasper.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by her siblings, Ethel M. Pinkston, Japhus Moore, Florence M. Hepler, Wilson Moore, Mattie M. Gibson, Robert Moore, Clyde Burch, Vivian M. Smith, Leverne M. Smith, and granddaughter, Debra Ann Grubbs.
Survivors include her children, Bobby Lee (Elizabeth) Gibson of Burnsville, N.C., Don Woodrow (Johnnie Ruth) Gibson of Columbia, S.C. and Sara Ann G. (Floyd P.) Broome of Great Falls, S.C.; grandchildren, Kendra, Susanne, Susan, Sandra, Robert, Donna, Teresa, Patrick, Matthew, Doug, Daniel, Anita, Russell, and Warren; numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield, S.C. (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) is serving the Gibson family.