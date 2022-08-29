The Chester County Historical Society Museum sent out a Thank You to the Lutz Foundation:
'Once again the Lutz Foundation has made Chester County a better place. Our Walking Tour of Chester needed some updates and corrections. With funding from the Lutz Foundation we were able to accomplish this goal. The Walking Tour of Chester now has a fledgling definition of Ashford Street and the African-American business district as well as the inclusion of the Springsteen Village, with a few historic images by photographer Lewis Hines.
'As the Historical Society represents the entire County, we had long had our sights on producing a volume about historic Great Falls. Thanks to Millard Smith and his sister Jean Camp, we had the information but needed funding to help with printing costs. This volume has been a huge success and we are thankful to both Millard and Jean for sharing their knowledge and collections, and to the Lutz Foundation for funding the endeavor.
'The books are available at both of our Museums (Main Museum at 107 McAliley St. and the Transportation Museum at 157 Wylie St.) The Great Falls booklets (now in their second printing) are available at the Great Falls Town Hall, Spratt Savings Bank, Chester County Natural Gas Authority, the Great Falls Library, and the Chester State Park. We will also distribute a copy of each to all County Libraries. These are being distributed free of charge due to this funding. The Town of Great Falls, Spratt Savings Bank, and the Chester County Gas Authority have funded a second printing.
The Board of Directors and staff of the Chester County Historical Society extend our heartfelt thanks to the Board of the Lutz Foundation for their ongoing support of our efforts to preserve and present Chester County, South Carolina history…Thank You!'