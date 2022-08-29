Lutz books

ictured here are Millard Smith, Jean Camp, ,Lutz Foundation Board Members; Sheila Bishop, Dewey Guyton, Joan Guyton, & Liz Anderson for the CCHS

The Chester County Historical Society Museum sent out a Thank You to the Lutz Foundation:

'Once again the Lutz Foundation has made Chester County a better place. Our Walking Tour of Chester needed some updates and corrections. With funding from the Lutz Foundation we were able to accomplish this goal. The Walking Tour of Chester now has a fledgling definition of Ashford Street and the African-American business district as well as the inclusion of the Springsteen Village, with a few historic images by photographer Lewis Hines.

