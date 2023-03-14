N&R and Hannah

N&R staffers, Travis Jenkins, right and Brian Garner, center, brought home several S.C. Press Association awards, including Jenkins’win of one of the state’s top individual prizes, the prestigious Montgomery/Shurr Freedom of Information Award. It was the second straight year Jenkins won the award and the sixth time overall. Garner received two first place awards — for news headline writing and one for his series of article on “Brothers in Arms” Pres and Kirk Roberts.Pictured at left, Hannah Wade, a Chester High graduate, is currently the interim editor of the award winning Columbia Free Times. She won a third place honor in the food writing category and took third place for beat reporting. (Not pictured) And continuing with the Chester representation, Avery Wilks, a Chester High graduate and Post & Courier featured reporter, was named the Daily Journalist of the Year (his second time being so honored).

Staff members of the News & Reporter brought home 17 awards from this weekend’s South Carolina Press Association Awards Banquet, including one of the state’s top individual prizes.

Editor Travis Jenkins won the prestigious Montgomery/Shurr Freedom of Information Award. It was the second straight year Jenkins won the award and the sixth time overall.

