Staff members of the News & Reporter brought home 17 awards from this weekend’s South Carolina Press Association Awards Banquet, including one of the state’s top individual prizes.
Editor Travis Jenkins won the prestigious Montgomery/Shurr Freedom of Information Award. It was the second straight year Jenkins won the award and the sixth time overall.
“Jenkins’ work exhibited textbook examples on how FOIA requests can lead to uncovering misdeeds and yield accountability in journalism topics. There was also follow-up editorial work to encourage openness in public bodies, something that is a service to newspaper readers,” judges wrote.
Staff members were honored with four first place finishes. Reporter Brian Garner received first place honors in the news headline writings category.
“’Outstanding in her field’ made me laugh way harder that I should have,” the judge said. “The accompanying photo and lede were brilliant.”
Garner also won first in the series of articles category for his series “Brothers in Arms.”
“As our WWII and Korean War veterans pass away and their numbers shrink, it is beyond important that we document their stories before they are lost to the ages. Thank you for telling the story of brothers from two wars,” judges commented.
Jenkins won first place for sports headline writing.
“Inspired use of names and situations to make interesting headlines,” judges said.
Jenkins also took a first place finish in the category ofr arts and entertainment writing for a piece on the retirement of musician Robert Earl Keen.
“Story well written and thought out. Good job,” judges said.
Jenkins and James McBee combined to win three second place awards in the categories of sports video, feature video and news video. Additionally, Jenkins finished second in the categories of enterprise reporting, investigative journalism and breaking news reporting. Garner came in second in the profile feature writing or story category.
Jenkins scored a third place finish in the category of food writing. Jenkins, Garner and David Jenkins combined for a third place finish in reporting in-depth.
Garner came in third in the categories of government beat reporting and faith beat reporting. Bill Marion scored a third place finish for sports action photography.
Two other Chester natives brought home an armload of plaques as well. Avery Wilks, a Chester High graduate, was named the Daily Journalist of the Year (his second time being so honored). Additionally, he took first place in business beat reporting, first place in short story writing, second place in profile writing and second place in beat reporting. Wilks recently announced he was leaving the Post and Courier and has moved into the position of vice president of communications for South Carolina’s electric cooperatives.
Hannah Wade, also a Chester High graduate, is currently the interim editor of the award winning Columbia Free Times. She won a third place honor in the food writing category and took third place for beat reporting.