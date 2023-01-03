The 2018 resentencing hearings of two convicted murderers unfortunately meant reviving and reliving the men’s 30-year-old crimes.

In 1990, Robert R. Moore III (along with Theodore Harrison Jr.) were sentenced to consecutive life terms for the shooting deaths of Renee Crowl Rollings (22 at the time) and Brian Scott “Scotty” Stephenson, 18, and additional consecutive 25-year sentences for two counts of armed robbery for having stolen the cars of the two victims. Stephenson (who lived in Chester at the time) and Rollings (who had a home in Chester but was staying with her parents in Rock Hill) were reported as missing on Feb. 9 of 1988 when he failed to report for work and she missed an out-of-town appointment. Rollings had last been heard from by her mother the day before she was reported as missing. Family members initially believed “she left” because of threats she allegedly received involving “an incident involving her deceased husband” and an insurance settlement. She had been a meter reader for the Chester Metropolitan District before sustaining a back injury and had lost her husband (a good friend of Stephenson’s) a few months before her disappearance. Stephenson (who worked with his electrician father and had a weekend job at a convenience store) was last seen at The Pantry Express convenience store on the J.A. Cochran Bypass at around 9:30 p.m. sitting in his parked car (next to Rollings’ vehicle).

