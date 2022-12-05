Paul and school board

Natalie Paul began to address the Chester County School Board at their November meeting regarding some issues with the election of school board members before she was ruled out of order by by Board Chair Doug Shannon.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Natalie Paul, who ran in the November general election as a District 4 school board candidate against incumbent Doug Shannon, began her public comments at the November Chester County School Board on school safety, but shifted the topic to recent challenges to District 6 board member Maggie James’ residency and qualifications to represent that district.

She mentioned recent reports she received through filing a Freedom of Information Act request that detail issue of weapons being found on school properties, in one case a Nerf gun, and reminded the board members they have the authority to investigate issues at schools, according to their own regulations.

