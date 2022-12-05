Natalie Paul, who ran in the November general election as a District 4 school board candidate against incumbent Doug Shannon, began her public comments at the November Chester County School Board on school safety, but shifted the topic to recent challenges to District 6 board member Maggie James’ residency and qualifications to represent that district.
She mentioned recent reports she received through filing a Freedom of Information Act request that detail issue of weapons being found on school properties, in one case a Nerf gun, and reminded the board members they have the authority to investigate issues at schools, according to their own regulations.
Then, quoting from the minutes of the Aug. 23, 2021 school board meeting regarding a “statement for clarification of election violation complaint against (Mrs. Maggie James)”, Paul began, “On August 23, 2021 an issue was discussed at a board meeting, and chair Doug Shannon read a letter in regards to clarification of election violation by a board member…”
Board member Maggie James then called for a point of order.
Paul continued, reading the paragraph from the statement, ‘Ms. James is aware of the change in District mapping regarding both of her residences and will address this when her seat is up for election in 2022.’
Paul continued to speak over James, stating, “This is public knowledge.”
“That may be, but…” Shannon began.
Paul continued, “If you will not let me read this…(James) Filed again under 168 Center Street. As the board, I got to meet with U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman, and I asked are there any laws in the future to help us hold our board members accountable for misconduct? He told me it was the board’s responsibility to hold their board members accountable for misconduct…(Mrs. James did not uphold her end of the bargain…”)
At this point, Board Chair Doug Shannon ruled that Paul had to cease her comments.
“I’m not going away,” Paul responded.
Prior to any public comment, Board Chair Doug Shannon reads the board public comment policy, which states:
‘Public comment is a time for the board to receive information. The board will not debate with or comment; the board will only listen during public comment and will take no formal action on these matters. Persons appearing, whether in-person or virtually, before the board are reminded as a point of information that members of the board are without authority to act independently as individuals in official matters… Speakers may offer objective comments on school operations and programs that concern them. The board will not permit in public session any expression of personal complaints about school personnel, students or against any other person connected with the school system…Addressing the board does not include the ability to make personal attacks on any board member or district employee. The board chair or presiding officer is authorized to terminate the remarks of any person should the chair determine that the speaker’s remarks violate the spirit or the letter of this policy…’