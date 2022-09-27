His appeal to delay reporting to prison on medical grounds was recently denied, but former Chester County Deputy Johnny Neal has been granted a temporary stay for another reason.

Neal was sentenced to 46 months in prison in July after being found guilty last year on charges of conspiracy in relation to wire fraud, federal program theft or falsification of records, violation of civil rights, additional counts of falsification of records and federal program theft and eight other conspiracy counts. However, his new attorney (C. Rauch Wise) filed a motion for release pending his appeal.

