His appeal to delay reporting to prison on medical grounds was recently denied, but former Chester County Deputy Johnny Neal has been granted a temporary stay for another reason.
Neal was sentenced to 46 months in prison in July after being found guilty last year on charges of conspiracy in relation to wire fraud, federal program theft or falsification of records, violation of civil rights, additional counts of falsification of records and federal program theft and eight other conspiracy counts. However, his new attorney (C. Rauch Wise) filed a motion for release pending his appeal.
“Mr. Neal has steadfastly maintained his innocence on all charges. In a further effort to prove his innocence, he is pursuing a direct appeal of his convictions and sentence in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. In filing this motion, he asks this Court to allow him to remain on an appellate bond during the pendency of his appeal,” the motion states.
The motion then cites applicable laws pertaining to the release or detention pending appeal by defendants. The law states that a person found guilty should be detained unless there is clear and convincing evidence that the person is not likely to flee or pose a danger, that the appeal is not for the purpose of delay and raises substantial question of law or fact likely to result in reversal, a new trial or a reduced sentence.
“Mr. Neal is not a flight risk. He is not a danger to the community…The pre-sentence report confirmed that Mr. Neal complied with his bond conditions and has complied with the supervision requirements imposed after his conviction. He was permitted to stay out on bond with supervision…If Mr. Neal has his conviction affirmed, he can always give the government the 46 months to which he has been sentenced. If, however, the conviction is reversed, the government will never be able to give back to Mr. Neal the time he served in prison awaiting the reversal,” the motion states.
The appeal centers on the expert testimony of Ray Nash at last year’s trial. The president and founder of Police Dynamics Institute, LLC and a longtime law enforcement officer, Nash was brought in to testify for Sheriff Alex Underwood in relation to the civil right violations against Kevin Simpson for which both Underwood and Neal were convicted. The motion claims government prosecutors filed a motion to limit Nash’s testimony.
“If the jury had heard and believe(d) Mr. Nash’s testimony, Mr. Neal would have been acquitted for this count,” the motion states.
Judge Joseph Anderson issued an order delaying Neal’s reporting date to Oct. 14 “to allow time to adjudicate the defendant’s motion for appellate bond.” Underwood, who filed a very similar appeal, was also allowed to delay his reporting to federal prison on the same grounds.
The government has until Oct. 4 to respond to the appeals of Neal and Underwood. Former Deputy Robert Sprouse has already reported to begin serving his sentence.