The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has named a new Detention Center Director following the retirement of current Director Wayne Alley.
Assistant Director T Neal has been promoted to the position of Director effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Director Neal has served in the Chester County Detention Center since 2007 working in a variety of different roles. She knows the facility inside and out, and her experience at all levels makes her a perfect choice for the job. When asked about her promotion, Director Neal said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to take the reigns. I’m confident in my ability to lead, and I look forward to using the skills I have gained to take on this challenge.”
Director Neal replaces Wayne Alley, who is retiring after 25 years of service, 19 of which he spent as Head of the Detention Center. Congratulations Director T Neal!
