Fort Lawn Postmaster

In an historic event in Fort Lawn recently, Skyller Cobbs pictured at left with mom Shirley and Genia Parker, P.O. Operations Mgr., was sworn in as the first female African American Postmaster of the Fort Lawn Post Office, and the seventh Postmaster to hold that title in the history of the Fort Lawn P.O.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

The United States Postal Service motto has always been “Neither, rain, sleet, snow nor dark of night shall stay these carriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds’ and apparently, the same conditions don’t stop a new Postmaster from getting installed.

Skyller Cobbs was installed recently in an under-the-tent, out-of-the-rain ceremony as the Fort Lawn Postmaster, the seventh individual to hold that title in the history of the Fort Lawn Post Office.

