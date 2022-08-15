The United States Postal Service motto has always been “Neither, rain, sleet, snow nor dark of night shall stay these carriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds’ and apparently, the same conditions don’t stop a new Postmaster from getting installed.
Skyller Cobbs was installed recently in an under-the-tent, out-of-the-rain ceremony as the Fort Lawn Postmaster, the seventh individual to hold that title in the history of the Fort Lawn Post Office.
And if that weren’t history making enough in the 29714 Zip Code, Cobbs is also the first African American female to hold the Postmaster post in Fort Lawn.
Before the ceremony, Cobbs gave The N&R a brief bio. She is a native of South Carolina, born in St. George, but migrated to Charlotte in 1996, where she worked her way up through the ranks of the U.S. Postal Service in the Charlotte area in 2005.
Cobbs said she is honored to be stepping into the role of Postmaster in Fort Lawn and only the seventh of that line.
The Fort Lawn Post Office serves 868 people in Fort Lawn, as well as 1,252 rural addresses and 1,026 post office box customers.
During the installation ceremony, Fort Lawn Mayor Carlton Martin welcomed Skyller to the Town and told the crowd the Town has great plans as far as the growth that was coming, including the creation of the E. & J. Gallo plant.
“They picked this little small town of about less than 1,000 to make this the area for their plant. We are excited about that and glad about it,” Martin said.
Guest Speaker Justin Henderson, Postmaster of Charlotte, N.C. said he and Skyller have known each other for a while, and he has seen her advance in the Postal Service.
“Skyller and I worked together in Charlotte and I have been able to see her work ethic and commitment,” he said.
Then giving her some advice, Henderson went on, “The job of Postmaster is different, right? Now you are not only committed to your employees, you are also committed to all of the people of this town. Community matters. I spent 2020 in Atlanta during Covid and I think a new appreciate formed for the mail service and the idea that we would keep the community connected with unexpected things happened, like a pandemic. When people couldn’t go out in the middle of the pandemic, the Post Office was what helped keep us bound together,” Henderson said. “I’m sure even a small town like Fort Lawn appreciates that we can keep them connected to the rest of the world. Understand that every piece of mail is just as valuable, and every customer is just as important to us and that is something you always have to remember as a Postmaster,” he said.
Macon, Ga. Postmaster LeQuish Edwards-Jackson then brought some congratulatory remarks.
“Nothing in the world is impossible…your success is proof that at the end of the tunnel, there is light. You are moving on to a new and exciting chapter in your career, and I wish you all the best,” she said.
Post Office Operations Manager Genia Parker then administered the Oath of Office and installed Skyller as the Postmaster of Fort Lawn.
The newly-minted Postmaster then addressed the ceremony guests and thanked God for bringing everyone together and then her parents and her son Kameron. She also thanked her brothers and her sister in law, her “sister in love” as she put it, for their support.
“I am humbled to stand before you today and to have the honor and privilege to serve as the Postmaster of Fort Lawn.
“I sometimes wonder what brought me to this point, and after much thought and introspective, I realized that I was following my own moral compass of my inner thoughts, achievements and goals,” she said.
She thanked her “postal family” for their “continued guidance, support, counsel, mentoring and support and words of wisdom over the years,” she said.
“As the seventh Postmaster of Fort Lawn,” she promised, “I will serve diligently in the community and conduct myself honorably, to respect the customers and employees that I serve. I will ensure that my employees and I give exceptional customer service to the 1,252 rural customers and the 1,026 post office box customers. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to my employees for a job well done, for going above and beyond to serve our customers in a timely manner.”
Finally, Cobbs’ son Kameron stepped to the microphone and told the crowd how proud he was of his mother’s accomplishments.
As the audience crowded around Skyller Cobbs in congratulation, the skies cleared up and the rain stopped, ensuring that during this rainstorm, as in the Postal Service motto for all other rainstorms, the new Postmaster faithfully completed her appointed rounds for the day.