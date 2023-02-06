The City of Chester’s new administrator will earn significantly more than his predecessor, per a contract obtained by the News & Reporter.
Malik Whitaker was named Chester’s new administrator in December and began work last month. The News & Reporter recently obtained a copy of his employment contract, which he signed on January 14.
His compensation includes an annual salary of $115,000. The employment ad posted by the City last year put the salary range for its new administrator between $80,000 and $125,000. Additionally, he will be given the opportunity to participate in the City’s employee benefit program and a “reasonable amount” will budgeted toward his professional development, travel to meetings, professional dues and subscriptions. Whitaker will be given use of a City-owned automobile for use on any City business and a cell phone. Maintenance, upkeep and replacement costs (as necessary) will be paid by the City. He will be granted 15 days of vacation and 12 sick days each year.
There are some conditions of employment listed in the contract.
“Mr. Whitaker acknowledges the importance of being a resident of the City of Chester as the City Administrator and agrees to attempt to become a resident of the City of Chester no later than six months following his first day of employment,” the contract states.
It is later mentioned that Whitaker must move to the City after six months (if not sooner) and that he will be compensated an additional $3,500 upon becoming a Chester resident.
Either party can end Whitaker’s employment contract for any reason upon 90 days written notice, during which he will continue to be paid. If he is terminated by the City because of illegal, unethical or immoral acts, the City does not have to give notification and will not be compensated in any way. If Whitaker leaves his job without giving 90 days notice, he will not be paid for any work beyond his final day on the job nor will he be compensated for unused leave time. His compensation will not be reduced unless it is part of a general salary reduction for all City employees and in that event, his salary cannot be reduced at a higher percentage than other employees.
The contract runs for one year. After that year, the City agrees that if it terminates its employment relationship with Whitaker it will double the notice requirement from 90 days to 180 days.
Whitaker agreed to “devote his entire business time, attention and energies to the business of the City of Chester” and to not work as an employee, agent, independent contractor or consultant for any other entity except with the express written consent of Chester City Council.
The City will defend and insure Whitaker against claims, suits and civil actions arising from his job performance. If he is called as a witness for the city in any proceedings after he ceases to be an employee, he will be paid “reasonable expenses and a witness fee equal to his last daily compensation from the City.”
As city administrator, Whitaker will be the chief financial officer of the City. He will also appoint the city attorney and municipal judges, serve as the supervisor for all department heads (including their appointment, transfer, evaluation and dismissal), provide management training and develop leadership qualities among department heads, conduct research in administrative practices, coordinate the work of all appointed City officers, recommend adoption of measures to Chester City Council and other duties as deemed necessary.
The agreement notes that Chester City Council will spend time each year to work with Whitaker on goals and priorities. No member of the Council can order appointment or removal of any person “to any office or employment” not will it “publicly censure or criticize City staff and will instead relay criticism of a City staff member privately through the City Administrator.” The Council will provide Whitaker with a job evaluation at least once a year. There is a listed mandate that Whitaker and the Council agree to “provide excellent, not mediocre, government services that are efficient, effective, well-respected and entrepreneurial.”
Whitaker’s employment background includes a stint as the operations and management consultant manager for the Florida Department of Children and Families in Tallahassee (from 2020 to 2021). He also served as the director of policy and continuous quality improvement for the South Carolina Department of Social Services (from 2015 until 2020) and was the agency’s Regional Services Director for the three years prior.
Whitaker was the project lead for Communities in Schools of the Midlands from 2011 to 2012; program director for United Way of the Midlands from 2007 to 2011; research associate for Benedict College from 2003 to 2007 and assistant zoning administrator for Richland County from 1997 to 2003. His educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Juris Doctor degree. Whitaker was one of four finalists for the positions (out of more than 100 applicants).
Stephanie Jackson was fired as administrator after nearly four years on the job last March. She has subsequently filed suit against the City. Her annual salary was listed at $70,000. Ed Driggers, a former Chester city administrator that recently retired as administrator of the City of Greer, served in a part-time interim role after Jackson’s dismissal.