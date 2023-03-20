Chester Rotarian Mike Medlin was responsible for the program at the last Chester Rotary Club meeting. His guest was a familiar face, Chester County Chairman Joe Branham. Branham, in turn, brought a guest, an unfamiliar face that will soon become a familiar one: new County Administrator Brian Hester.
He told Rotarians at the start of his remarks, “I think I found my home. I told my wife, you don’t just run out and get something anywhere in Chester…you don’t just run to the store or run to the bank or anywhere else – everywhere I go I seem to be there about two hours, and it’s not me doing the talking, it’s other people doing the talking. But that's one of the things that really drew my family and me here; how friendly, warm and welcoming everybody is. It reminded me of home,” Hester, who grew up in Travelers Rest, said.
He graduated from Clemson University with an accounting degree, worked for a CPA briefly before finding his career in law enforcement, beginning as a road patrolman with the Greer Police Department, eventually joining the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office under legendary Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown. He moved to Florida in 1998 and worked his way up through the command structure of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, beginning as a deputy and working his way through the ranks to Chief Deputy.
“I knew that I wanted to come back home for a lot of reasons…my father passed away unexpectedly in 2022, so my mom is up here all alone, and that was really one of the things for me and my family that drove me back to South Carolina. Not to mention I’ve been wanting to be back here since my kids were about 10 years old. There’s no place like it.
“I was fortunate enough to have this opportunity to interview for the County Administrator, and I think council was a little surprised that I had all those years of law enforcement and wanted to be county administrator, but the job isn’t that very different – I tell people for the last 10 years I haven’t been a cop, I’ve been an administrator over 800 employees and 10 different departments,” Hester said.
Hester said he’s overseeing department heads that are specialists in their area of expertise. He feels his job as a county administrator is to “listen a lot a first and learn a lot at first, but my goal is the same goal is the same goal I had as Chief Deputy in St. Lucie County and that is for us all to work together, both within our agency and outside of our agency.
“We all serve the public, right? No matter whether it’s the civilian side of government or the law enforcement side of government, we all serve the public. And we chose that profession, from elected officials to appointed officials. It’s our job and our responsibility to serve the public and to work together efficiently and to get along and do things in the most efficient way possible.
“I find that when you work together and you have good relationships, not just internally but externally (county government should be working well with law enforcement, with businesses, with the media, with all of the citizens), everybody should have a voice, and we should be taking that into account and do our best to work together,” he said.
Everyone might not always like the county council decisions, Hester pointed out, but one of his goals is to make sure the county does a good job at communicating, and “providing understanding to everyone as to why things are being done.” He said this concept comes from his law enforcement background, where he pointed out, “I can gain compliance, and get someone to do what they are legally supposed to do, 75 percent of the time by just giving an explanation of why. Most people just want to know why. If we do a good job of the why, we alleviate a lot of the problems on the back side,” he said.
Hester said he believes in being very involved in the community and having personal relationships with people and businesses in the community. The family is still searching for the church home and has visited some congregations in the county already.
He said he believes what the citizens should look for in a public servant like him is “passion in people, in your leaders, in your elected officials. Do they have the passion for the community?
“I’m not from Chester, but I’m from a town a lot like Chester. Chester is now my home,” he said.