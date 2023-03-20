Chester Rotarian Mike Medlin was responsible for the program at the last Chester Rotary Club meeting. His guest was a familiar face, Chester County Chairman Joe Branham. Branham, in turn, brought a guest, an unfamiliar face that will soon become a familiar one: new County Administrator Brian Hester.

He told Rotarians at the start of his remarks, “I think I found my home. I told my wife, you don’t just run out and get something anywhere in Chester…you don’t just run to the store or run to the bank or anywhere else – everywhere I go I seem to be there about two hours, and it’s not me doing the talking, it’s other people doing the talking. But that's one of the things that really drew my family and me here; how friendly, warm and welcoming everybody is. It reminded me of home,” Hester, who grew up in Travelers Rest, said.

