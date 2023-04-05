Dr. Tammy Graham, Chester County School District District’s Executive Director of Early Childhood/Elementary Instruction, briefed the school board members at their March meeting on the district’s plans for summer school.
“We are in the process of planning for summer school. The dates this year are June 5th -29th, Mondays through Thursdays. Summer school support is offered at no cost to families, because ESSER funds were allocated to cover all expenses,” Dr. Graham said.
For the elementary school sites, the locations will be Chester Park Complex and Lewisville Elementary, which will serve students from the Lewisville and Great Falls attendance areas. Students will attend classes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The school day for our younger students is longer (than the other levels) because we have to meet the requirements for seat time for our 3rd grade Read to Succeed students,” Dr. Graham explained.
Middle school sites are Chester Middle and Lewisville Middle (also serving students from Great Falls Middle), and students will attend from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The high school sites are Chester High and Lewisville High (also serving Great Falls High students).
“The high school sites will mainly focus on credit recovery,” Dr. Graham said.
The Learning Center will also offer credit recovery and initial credit classes. TLC hours will be 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Transportation will be provided to all summer school sites except The Learning Center. Meals will be available to all students at all sites.
The district will pay summer school teachers $40 per hour, paraprofessionals $20 per hour and bus drivers will be compensated $5 over their current hourly rate. All costs are covered by the ESSER funds.
Personal Finance Courses will be required in future to graduateDr. Graham also briefed the board on the district’s plans for the soon-to-be-required personal finance courses. Beginning with the freshman class of the 2023-2024 school year, all high school students will be required to take a personal finance class to graduate.
Standards for this course will be presented to the State Board of Education for approval at the April meeting.
Course resources are being developed and will be available by August 2023.
Dr. Graham pointed out the challenge is finding another half-course to pair with the personal finance course.
Chester County high schools are looking into the possibility of using their existing Entrepreneurship courses to meet this personal finance requirement.