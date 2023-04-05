Dr. Tammy Graham, Chester County School District District’s Executive Director of Early Childhood/Elementary Instruction, briefed the school board members at their March meeting on the district’s plans for summer school.

“We are in the process of planning for summer school. The dates this year are June 5th -29th, Mondays through Thursdays. Summer school support is offered at no cost to families, because ESSER funds were allocated to cover all expenses,” Dr. Graham said.

