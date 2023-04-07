Hester at Steering Committee

Chester County Administrator Brian Hester, left, shakes hands with Chester County Council Chair Joe Branham at the Gateway Steering Committee meeting. Hester, Chairman Branham, Councilmembers Erin Mosley and John Agee were guests at the meeting where members of the Steering Committee expressed their frustrations with the priorities of the committee having been stalled for several years due to administrative red tape.

The members of the Gateway District Steering Committee got a chance to express some of their frustrations with their attempts to make meaningful change in Chester County to new County Administrator Brian Hester during a steering committee meeting recently.

In a meeting with Hester and county council members John Agee, Erin Mosley and Council Chair Joe Branham, the Steering Committee members went over some of the issues that have been hanging fire for a while.

