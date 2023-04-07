The members of the Gateway District Steering Committee got a chance to express some of their frustrations with their attempts to make meaningful change in Chester County to new County Administrator Brian Hester during a steering committee meeting recently.
In a meeting with Hester and county council members John Agee, Erin Mosley and Council Chair Joe Branham, the Steering Committee members went over some of the issues that have been hanging fire for a while.
The Steering Committee first put the members of county council on the trail of these concerns at a Feb. 27 joint meeting of the committee and councilmembers. This was prior to Hester coming on the job as county administrator.
Following that joint meeting, at the request of county council, charter Steering Ccommittee member Fred Castles presented a list of priorities the committee asked for council’s help on.
The list of priorities:
• update the enabling act for the committee to allow non-Chester County residents who are investors or have a vested interest in Chester County and the Gateway corridor to serve on the steering committee, also modify the enabling legislation to eliminate term limits and allow those members who wish to continue to serve to do so;
• install the high mast lighting along Exit 65 (see related story);
• redesign Commerce Drive, the entrance to the Gateway Conference Center and possibly using c-fund money for redesign and repair;
• update the Gateway Master plan and determine what county council’s vision for the Gateway District is.
Hester said he had received the priorities and he wanted to meet with the committee so that he could provide county council information so they could make a decision on the priorities the committee has put forth.
Jennings told the county administrator, “This is a hard working committee that is trying to do things for the county that would improve all of our living conditions.”
Hal Crenshaw defined the purpose of the steering committee, saying, “we are here to serve county council and whatever we can do to be effective…we have put in a lot of time over the years and (our efforts) have kind of fell on deaf ears and it is at the point where some of us are saying ‘we want to be productive and do things for the county’ but we have to know what the county wants and what council wants us to do.”
Hester sees his relationship with the steering committee is one where he understands what the needs are and, “for you to understand there are a lot of needs that council has to cope with. We are in the middle of budget planning…we have to determine where the funds will go. But I think you are right, it’s all about communication. You are here working hard to do things that you want, (you have priorities A,B,C and D) and we can only do “A” right now. It’s my responsibility to come back out and tell the committee why we can only do “A” and here is the plan to achieve these other items. That way, you don’t feel like you’re out here spinning your wheels,” Hester said.
Echoing Hal Crenshaw’s comments, Bhavin Patel said the committee has been in existence since 2018 or 2019 and they have not gotten anything accomplished. The issues the committee brought up with Hester and that Fred Castles presented to county council have been expressed before with no action and no response from various levels of county administrative positions.
“We are here repeating the same process over and over again, and for me personally (as the chief officer of developer HMS Management, which developed the Holiday Inn Express next to the Gateway Conference Center) to add on more development here, I’m kind of hesitant. I understand there are budgets to consider, but it can’t take three years to get a response back on such things as changes to the enabling act, so we can get some new members of the committee,” he said.
Hal Crenshaw pointed out the committee has accomplished a few projects, such as the up-lighting along Commerce Drive, which was privately funded, and the street lighting along Hwy. 9, which will be installed in the future, “not to say we have done nothing; we have been working, but a lot of time we have been held up by legal procedures and we haven’t gotten a good answer why things (such as the enabling legislation) can’t be changed,” he said.
Hester said, “my responsibility is to get you a response, and in a timely manner. If you have problems with certain administrative aspects, I would ask that you come to me and let me work those out. Part of my job is to not just provide council with information to make their decision, but also to provide this committee with some alternate solutions, some other ideas or other avenues, or maybe to look for that with you,” he said.