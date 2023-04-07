County Econ Development Director serves up info
More than delicious brisket and chicken was on the menu at the recent Gateway District Steering Committee getting-to-know-you lunch with Chester County Administrator Brian Hester. Economic Development Director Robert Long served up a small plate of development update along with the pecan pie.
Long gave a brief update during the lunch. He is scheduled to present his quarterly update to Chester County Chamber members later this month.
“Within the last 45 days, we have had an unprecedented back-to-back announcements. IKO Industries announced their investment of $363 million, with 180 jobs. We were able to livestream that announcement; I know our new County Administrator had not joined us here yet, but he was able to watch the livestream of that and recently, we had the $1.3 billion project (300 jobs) of the Albermarle Corporation.
“Both of those were great projects, for different reasons. With IKO, they are taking the former fiberglass plant, that is a very specialized structure, and we found a great love match that can take advantage of the facility, the furnace, the infrastructure. And we got a sister project, a brand new mat plant that will be a sister plant to this one,” Long said.
“Then more recently the Albermarle plant, which will be 300 jobs. The average salary will be about $95,000 a year, which is more than double our county average.
“These kinds of projects are what I call pretty coveted, particularly when you have that multiple investment and those kinds of wages. I also want to give kudos to our county council, because it was important to Albermarle to announce the project by the end of the quarter. We sort of moved heaven and earth with county council to move this through the planning commission and through council approval process, requiring two special called meetings to make that happen. When we asked the council if we could make that happen, the answer was yes,” said Long.
As far as general economic development activity, the department has logged about 22 projects since the beginning of the year, comparable to where they were at this time last year.
Long said the county is one of the finalists for two other projects, and while he could not talk about the details of those, he said there should hopefully be more good news in Q2 of this year.
The county has just finished establishing the incentives for the Mackenzie Investment Group for the 109-acre business park located near McDonald’s and Giti Tire.
“They ae actively marketing the first two buildings: the biggest will be 676,00 sq. ft. 36-40 ft. ceilings and the smaller one will be almost 400,00 sq. ft. We don’t have any of that kind of modern, big box industrial flex space in the county, so this will be the first to create that project type. If it’s successful, I’m sure we will have more,” said Long.
One of the other industries the county has been talking to about an industrial flex space a developer may build that could be a distribution center is a E. & J. Gallo supplier, Long reported.
“We’d like for that kind of business to stay in Chester County – we spent a lot of money to recruit Gallo and we would like for that supplier to stay in Chester County as well,” Long said.
Long finished off his small plate development offering with a palate cleanser about the future.
Looking ahead, he predicted even with a looming recession, the area could see a lot of industrial activity connected with electric vehicles, all shapes and sizes.
“There’s a monumental shift going on behind the scenes – the supply chain for electric vehicles is quite a bit different for EVs versus traditional internal combustion engines,” he said.
He said the county is in a great geographical location for suppliers that may be serving the nearby Scout vehicle assembly plant in nearby Blythewood in Richland County.
“Chester County is truly in the right place and the right time for economic development,” Long said.