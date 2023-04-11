The Gateway Steering Committee has some light discussion with new Chester County Administrator Brian Hester – discussion about lights, that is. Hester was a guest at the April meeting of the Steering Committee, who reviewed with him the two lighting projects they have been working on for some time.

Steering Committee Chair Sylvia Jennings reported to the members that the Hwy. 9 street lighting project has finally been permitted and the committee was waiting for when Duke Energy could begin installing lights from Lizzie Melton Road along Hwy. 9 to the intersection of Hwy. 9 and Edgeland Road.

