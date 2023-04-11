The Gateway Steering Committee has some light discussion with new Chester County Administrator Brian Hester – discussion about lights, that is. Hester was a guest at the April meeting of the Steering Committee, who reviewed with him the two lighting projects they have been working on for some time.
Steering Committee Chair Sylvia Jennings reported to the members that the Hwy. 9 street lighting project has finally been permitted and the committee was waiting for when Duke Energy could begin installing lights from Lizzie Melton Road along Hwy. 9 to the intersection of Hwy. 9 and Edgeland Road.
“We have been working on this since 2019 and we finally have it accomplished,” Jennings said.
Another project the committee has been shepherding is high-mast lighting for the Exit 65 ramps.
This project was included as part of the 2020 Penny Sales Tax referendum. The estimated cost was $675,000.
“Like everything else, we don’t have enough money to cover this project (in the one cent sales tax). We had a cost of $675,000 and then there is an engineering cost of $150,000. We have gone to State Rep. Randy Ligon and asked him if there was any way possible that there is any money going to be in the S.C. Department of Transportation and he has put it on his wish list,” Jennings said.
Chester County received four bids for this project and Jennings said she asked the county engineer to see if there was any adjustments for a lower bid could be made.
The county will also ask U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman’s office of there is any federal money that could be devoted to this high mast lighting project.
The lighting project calls for 35 lights to be placed on the northbound interchanges off of I-77.
The lighting was considered one of the “unique amenities” for the Gateway District listed in the Gateway Master Plan: ‘Through the development of district public spaces, the Gateway District will become a destination for living, working, shopping, and playing. Unique district amenities can be incorporated throughout the Gateway District to add value and create great places for the community.’
The high mast lighting will provide for more safety and even help the area economy, Jennings said.
“I feel like if we had more lighting at this exit, a lot of the people traveling on the interstate would stop here, take a break here and maybe get something to drink, rest, and continue down the road without getting into an accident,” she said.
More and better lighting might attract people to a location and convince them to pull off at Exit 65 and see what’s there in the way of restaurants and other activities, the committee believes. Jennings pointed out that 85 percent of the accommodations tax money for the county is collected at Exit 65, and 85 percent of the penny sales tax dollars are collected there as well.
“So we are a producer of income for the county,” Jennings said.
“If I was traveling down the road and I came to a dark exit (like we have now) I wouldn’t get off at that exit,” she said.