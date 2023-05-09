In March she was in court asking for a bond and Amber Harris will be back in court Thursday asking for a new attorney.

Harris was one of two people arrested and charged in the 2021 beating death of Linda Robinson. At the time, the crime was called a “Good Samaritan Murder” as Robinson was driving to the Chester Walmart to pick up a prescription when she saw a broken down car, that of Harris and her codefendant George Faile. They were on their way to bond hearings on unrelated matters in Fairfield County when Robinson, then 63, stopped and gave them a ride. Heather Weiss, with the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson (his office is prosecuting the case) said in the March bond hearing that internal and external surveillance footage showed Robinson exiting her car and Walmart, going inside and then returning to her vehicle in the parking lot. She was never heard from again.

