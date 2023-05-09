In March she was in court asking for a bond and Amber Harris will be back in court Thursday asking for a new attorney.
Harris was one of two people arrested and charged in the 2021 beating death of Linda Robinson. At the time, the crime was called a “Good Samaritan Murder” as Robinson was driving to the Chester Walmart to pick up a prescription when she saw a broken down car, that of Harris and her codefendant George Faile. They were on their way to bond hearings on unrelated matters in Fairfield County when Robinson, then 63, stopped and gave them a ride. Heather Weiss, with the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson (his office is prosecuting the case) said in the March bond hearing that internal and external surveillance footage showed Robinson exiting her car and Walmart, going inside and then returning to her vehicle in the parking lot. She was never heard from again.
A short time later, law enforcement received a call about what was thought to be a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident near Carpenter Road. Robinson’s body was found in a ditch. She had been badly beaten, to the point that her husband Vernon said he could not recognize her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harris and Faile allegedly proceeded to that bond hearing in Robinson’s vehicle. Robinson’s van was eventually found abandoned on a roadside, though it was damaged. A portion of the bumper was found at the home of Harris later on as were some of Robinson’s personal belongings (including her purse). Weiss said Harris’s DNA was located both on the steering wheel of the van and on a 2x4 that investigators believe was used to beat Robinson to death. Faile used Robinson’s bank card to make a purchase at a convenience store later that evening. Harris has a lengthy criminal history including some three dozen arrests from 2008 until 2021. There were drug charges (including for coke and methamphetamine), burglary, larceny, financial card fraud, shoplifting and probation violation. Additionally, since being arrested and charged with murder, Harris was charged with assault and battery in the Union County Detention Center (where she is being housed). The state deemed her a threat to the public and a flight risk at her bond hearing.
Geoffry Dunn, public defender, asked Judge Daniel Coble to grant a bond at that hearing based on the fact that she was Constitutionally entitled to one given how long she had been in jail (approaching two years) for a crime for which she has not yet been convicted. She has three kids, is a lifelong Chester County resident and would stay with her mother if she were granted bond, was not a flight risk, had been ministered to in prison and had been studying the Bible.
Bond was denied but Coble said if her case was not tried by this summer she could apply for bond again in August.
On Monday, Sixth Circuit Deputy Solicitor informed the News & Reporter that Harris had requested a hearing “on the issue of relieving her attorney from his representation in this case.” The request will be heard Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Chester County Courthouse.