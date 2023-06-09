The construction is complete; now the brainstorming can begin.
Contractors for the City of Chester recently completed construction on the open-air pavilion behind the Chester Artisans & Farmers Market and Agribusiness Center. Now, City Administrator Malik Whitaker said, they will start brainstorming how the city and the citizens can use it.
Whitaker recently took The N&R through the structure and discussed what will happen next with the building.
“I came here in January of 2023, and my focus was on assessing all of the projects that the City had in the pipeline, and this was one of them. The City has been working on the Farmers Market and Agribusiness Center project since 2015.
“This pavilion is an extension of that Farmers Market project and the original vision. My role was to execute the vision and see that this portion of the project was completed.
“As a leader, I believe in the value of community gathering places and farmers markets as hubs of economic development for the growth of the city. A building like this is also a place where people can gather and get access to fresh food, but also a place where people can gather and be a community,” Whitaker said.
The City partnered with the Catawba Council of Governments to see the project completed and some of the funds for the estimated $251,000 project came from a Community Development Block Grant, some from the City of Chester and some from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“We worked with the COG to figure out what were the barriers to executing the project, and then getting the project done,” Whitaker said.
City Building Official Reggie McBeth made sure the construction was done properly, Whitaker said.
The pavilion will house the outdoor farmers market, but the vision encompasses the commercial kitchen in the Agribusiness Center, the inside Farmers Market space, which can be an event space, and the Community Garden.
“I’m continuing to learn about the original vision, but moving forward, we are meeting with City Council and the Economic Development Committee of council to figure out where do we go from here? We have these buildings, but what is the vision for how we use these buildings to grow and engage the community?”
The management of the details concerning the buildings (such as scheduling events and the like) falls under Whitaker’s administration.
The building is complete, but the City is seeking additional funds to enhance it, as they reimagine what the Agribusiness Center should be. Enhancements could include outdoor fans and electrical outlets, Whitaker said.
“We’re looking for additional funding to support an updated vision of what a pavilion like this could provide to the community,” he said.
No date has been set for the opening of the pavilion as of yet, but the City is working with the Economic Development Committee to work out those details, as well as what other uses the building could be put to. Whitaker envisions things like musical performances, family movie nights or an outdoor meeting space, where the City could hold forums or informational meetings that could allow more of the community to engage with their local government.
“The location is ideal: it’s downtown, located right next to City Hall. It’s a place for us to communicate what we want to do in the City
“And whatever the community can envision for it, that would be a good opportunity, I think it will be great for that.
“It’s a beautiful space. I want us to use it,” Whitaker said.