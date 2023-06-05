Giti Tire CEO Wai Yeen Phang said events like the recent Drift Along where members of the community, Chester County Career Center students and Giti Tire associates at the Chester County plant got a chance to plunge around the Giti test track in a car driven by some of the Formula Drift drivers who are resting on Giti-made tires, is significant.

“So for the associates in the company, this is significant for them to meet in real life the users of the tires they make, in this case, the Formula Drift drivers and the (Champiro line of tires they use).