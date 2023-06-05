Giti Tire CEO Wai Yeen Phang said events like the recent Drift Along where members of the community, Chester County Career Center students and Giti Tire associates at the Chester County plant got a chance to plunge around the Giti test track in a car driven by some of the Formula Drift drivers who are resting on Giti-made tires, is significant.
“So for the associates in the company, this is significant for them to meet in real life the users of the tires they make, in this case, the Formula Drift drivers and the (Champiro line of tires they use).
“This is something that is very dear to their heart, because when we started on this Giti Tire project, we said there are many tire factories – North and South Carolina have the most tire factories in America, but we would be the only factory that would make racing tires, and we have turned that into reality.
“The associates looked at us and said ‘Really?’ and we said, ‘Yes, and you are going to make them.”
Seeing the tires where the “rubber” literally meets the “road” (or racetrack) on these drift cars gives the associates the confidence that they, together as a team, can make superior and competitive products, Phang said.
“If they can make those tires, then they can make the tires that fit on your car,” he added. “The technology is the same – the same care and technology that goes into a winning tire, is being used in the everyday tire for all our customers.”
In making competition tires the associates have to be very accurate and make sure the tire works the right way, he added.
The Drift Along event also showcases the plant to the community, and allows them to see the type of product and the quality of the products, that their neighbors in Chester County are producing.
“It’s important for the community to know us, and know who we are, because without that, we cannot establish trust in the community. With events like the Drift Along, the community can know the true intention of the plant – they can know our direction, and they can get comfortable with it. If they don’t get to know us, then we cannot build that trust,” he said.