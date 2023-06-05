Retired educator Ellen Reid had some questions for the Chester County School Board at their April meeting. The N&R sent a list of questions to the CCSD based on Reid’s comments. The district has now provided the answers to Reid’s questions, and by extension, some of the questions asked by The N&R.

Reid asked: After the 5th grade was moved to LMS, the board had a special meeting for the Lewisville folks. I asked if this were a permanent move and was told it would be for two years. It has been over 5 years. There were adequate funds available to expand LES prior to all 3 referendums and yet it is still not scheduled to begin. Does the district plan to address the expansion or just leave the 9" grade at LMS?