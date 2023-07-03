City of Chester Ward 4 Councilmembers Tony Nelson and Robbie King-Boyd are joining forces to hold a community meeting for Ward 4 residents on July 8, at the Finley School Restoration Building at 112 Caldwell Street beginning at 3 p.m.
The meeting is entitled “On the Move for Change” and will center around discussions relating to the community.
In a flier, Nelson stated, “I would like for you to bring your issue and concerns so we can tackle important matters that have been unresolved.”
Topis will include: the decrease in the value of homes in the area; beautification of the Ward 4 community and the safety of residents.
“I want to hear from all of you on how we can start making our homes safer, increase the value in our homes and neighborhoods and how we can work together to solve other issues that have not been addressed.”
Panelists for the discussion include Chester Mayor Carlos Williams, Chief of Police Curtis Singleton and Chester City Administrator Malik Whitaker.