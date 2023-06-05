Retired educator Ellen Reid had some questions for the Chester County School Board at their April meeting. The N&R sent a list of questions to the CCSD based on Reid’s comments. The district has now provided the answers to Reid’s questions, and by extension, some of the questions asked by The N&R.
Reid asked: After the 5th grade was moved to LMS, the board had a special meeting for the Lewisville folks. I asked if this were a permanent move and was told it would be for two years. It has been over 5 years. There were adequate funds available to expand LES prior to all 3 referendums and yet it is still not scheduled to begin. Does the district plan to address the expansion or just leave the 9" grade at LMS?
A. The current District Administration cannot speak in detail on the decisions made by previous administrations; however, their proactive approach to move 5th grade to LMS was with anticipation of growth coming into the Richburg area. The intent was to move them back to LES after the successful passing of the 2020 bond referendum. Currently, the plan is to move the 5th grade back to LES after the expansion of the building, as the current capacity of available classrooms does not meet the needs of the student population. The expansion will be prioritized in accordance with current critical maintenance needs.
Q. Previously, the board was presented the option of "pay as you go" for addressing construction. During the March meeting, it was stated that we were issued a building permit. Surely more than "renditions" would be needed to obtain the permit for the career center.
Please provide the cost parameters and what was included in Phase 1 and how much it would cost since the referendum did not include Phase 1.
A. Phase 1 for the new career center is estimated at $23.5 million, and an additional estimated cost of $7.4 million for site preparation. Phase 1 of the new Career Center included classroom spaces for Adult Education, Graphic Communications, Culinary Arts, Cosmetology and Barbering labs, three business labs, a multipurpose conference room for competitions, public and student events, and administrative offices.
Q. Has there been any attempt to scale down or move vocational classes to the high schools, which is a trend in many districts and seemingly more cost effective? Will it be a new, improved, and updated career center and not an expanded, inverted version of the 2017 workforce center?
A. The idea to move vocational programs to high schools would not be cost-effective for our District. If our programs were separated, the cost of transporting students to different schools back and forth throughout the day would vastly surpass the cost of maintaining these programs at a single location. The current trend in other districts is a single campus for vocational courses. The new career center is a new building, the plans of which were improved since 2017. The current plans for the new career center were shared during the 2022 bond referendum.
Q. How much money was set aside for Phase 1 before the Vision 2026 referendum? How much in additional funds has been set aside since the failed referendum?
A. Initially the District had $1.9 million set aside from the General Fund to transfer to Capital Projects, and an additional $15 million in Capital Projects to put toward facility and capital needs that the Vision 2026 Bond Referendum did not address, which also included Phase 1 of the new career center.
Since the 2022 referendum did not pass, the District must use available Capital Project Funds to address capital and maintenance needs that the referendum would have covered. No additional funds have been set aside for the new career center.
Q. After seeing the Capital Needs Report that was submitted to the state department identifying plans for the next 5 years (it appears) the district plans to build one facility for approximately $50 million with anticipated revenue of $5.4 million in 2022-23, $5.4 million in 2023-24. and $5.4 million in 2024-25. ($16.2 million). Is this correct?
A. The amounts stated in the report are not intended to build schools, rather it shows what the District has available for capital projects based on current debt service millage.
Q. Last year, the board discussed SCAGO BONDS in June and voted not to exceed $7 million which would keep the millage at 48 mills ...even though you could have lowered the millage due to the reassessment. This year, not to exceed $9 million is being suggested which will cause a tax increase for the taxpayers. Is this the source of the anticipated revenue for the $50 million facility?
A. $9 million is not the guaranteed amount the District will receive as a result of its current 8% borrowing capacity, but rather a maximum amount the District would generate if the Board were to increase millage. This revenue would be used for current capital projects, and are not exclusive to a single facility. The District currently generates $5.5 million at 48 mills.
Q. In January 2023, State Superintendent Ellen Weaver released her budget priorities. One of those was early literacy instruction. "Every year that passes that a South Carolina student cannot read on grade Level is a year that they fall further and further behind in their ability to reach their full, God-given potential," Will our district place greater emphasis on early literacy?
A. The District has already implemented several programs to address early reading including literacy and reading interventionists in each school. The district has also participated as a pilot for the Language Essentials for Teachers for Reading and Spelling (LETRS) state program, which is now mandated by the SC Dept. of Education. The District was recently recognized by the state for improvement in reading scores due to the implementation of the LETRS training program.
