At their March meeting the Chester County School District honored the 43-year career in education of the late Dr. H.C. “Speedy” Starnes at Great Falls High School as a guidance counselor, athletic coach, school principal and as a turn as interim Chester County School District Superintendent in 1992.

In presenting the plaque, Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton said “the late Dr. Henry Clayton Starnes Jr., called “Speedy” passed at the age of 95 in October of 2022 at his home in Great Falls.

