Chester County motorists are going to have to detour around some roads in the county for the next five months, beginning May 10.
According to a letter sent to State Sen. Mike Fanning by the SCDOT, the bridges on Moffitt Creek Road and Rambo Road will be replaced over the next five months.
The bridges on Moffitt Creek Road (S-12-58) and Rambo Road (S-12-300) span over Little Rocky Creek.
According to the SCDOT, the planned date to start construction is May 10, 2023; however, this could change depending on any issues that may arise during the development of this project. The estimated
duration of construction is five months.
Due to the relatively low traffic volume and in order to minimize the impact to property owners in the area, the road will be closed at the bridge site during the project and traffic will be detoured.
Detour for Moffitt Creek Road
The detour route will utilize Great Falls Highway (SC 97), Purity Road (S-12-188), Columbia Road
(US 321), Blackstock Road (S-12-130/S-20-130), Durham Road (S-20-25), Parrafin Lane (S-20-
69), and Shannon Road (S-12-58). The net detour length is approximately 16.25 miles.
The detour route will utilize Hopewell Church Road (S-12-36), Columbia Road (US 321) and Blackstock Road (S-12-130). The net detour length is approximately 1.84 miles.