The Chester County School Board voted at their August meeting to remove a provision from the latest amendment to the contract for Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton, but not without some heated discussion among the board members.

The board voted for the latest amendment to Dr. Sutton’s contract in June, increasing his base salary to $226,556, including a ‘performance salary/retention stipend annually, due to the unique nature and responsibility of the position in the amount of $12,000…if a favorable performance rating of “highly effective” or “effective” is achieved on Dr. Sutton’s annual evaluation…’