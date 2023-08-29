The Chester County School Board voted at their August meeting to remove a provision from the latest amendment to the contract for Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton, but not without some heated discussion among the board members.
The board voted for the latest amendment to Dr. Sutton’s contract in June, increasing his base salary to $226,556, including a ‘performance salary/retention stipend annually, due to the unique nature and responsibility of the position in the amount of $12,000…if a favorable performance rating of “highly effective” or “effective” is achieved on Dr. Sutton’s annual evaluation…’
Before going into executive session to discuss ‘contractual matter concerning the Superintendent’ as listed on the revised agenda, during the discussion on the motion to approve the agenda, which included the executive session, board member Brenda Fort had a point of information.
“Before we approve the agenda, under the item ‘to discuss contractual matter concerning the Superintendent’, does that mean the Superintendent’s contract?”
Board Chair Doug Shannon responded, “that means items included in the Superintendent’s contract. It does not concern the validity of the contract.”
Fort said, “It might concern the validity of the contract. How many board members have actually seen a copy of the new Superintendent’s contract? I can’t discuss something that we have never seen,” she said.
Board member Nakia White said, “we have discussed the objectives of his contract and everything that would be included and everything that was existing and everything we amended.”
“You are correct,” Fort responded, “however I have to see a contract. Do we have a copy of it?”
White said, “I just feel like the way this is being presented is almost as if this is a contract that has been created, that the board has not been exposed to, has not seen, has not discussed and has not agreed upon the amendments and we don’t know what’s in it. Now that we are in open session, for that type of information to be exposed, it can put out the perception to the public to think that we don’t discuss these things behind closed doors, and that we are not aware of what Dr. Sutton’s contract is.”
“I’m not aware, because I’ve never seen (the contract),” Fort responded.
Board member Kena Funderburk stated she had requested a copy of the amendment to the contract, which was executed on June 27, 2023, based on the board meetings.
“You realize that anybody in the public can request a copy of the Superintendent’s contract, yet as a board member, I don’t have a copy,” said Fort.
Maggie James responded that the board members who were seated when Dr. Sutton was brought on have a copy of his contract, “and the current board members may not have. Mrs. Funderburk said she has a copy, I don’t know where she got her copy from, I understand some community members requested a copy (The News & Reporter requested by FOIA a copy of the contract and all amendments) and they may have given her a copy,” she said.
Funderburk responded that the fourth amendment to the contract was provided to her per her request.
“But I think the question is, if we are going into executive session to discuss a contractual matter concerning the Superintendent, are we going to discuss the issue that I brought forth with the amendment that was executed on June 27? If so, that is now public information. I’m not sure that we can discuss the contract in executive session, now that the contract (and the amendment) is executed and it is public information.”
James responded, “we have to do it in executive session…it is a personnel matter and it has to be discussed in executive session.”
“Not an executed contract,” Funderburk replied, “once it is executed, and it is available to the public, how can we go in executive session to discuss it?”
White commented, “One of the things we can do to present ourselves as a unified board in support of our Superintendent in this community is to discuss in executive session what would be appropriate to discuss in open session, so that we can put forth a unified front in support of the Superintendent and not as if there is something that is happening that could be of suspicion in his contract,” she said.
Funderburk said she had discussed her concerns with Shannon and she requested a copy of the contract “after we did not receive the information that we requested in past meetings. I did not know if the contract had been executed, or what the final terms of the contract were because we did not agree on the final terms under a certain section. I requested a copy of the contract; Mr. Shannon provided it to me. At the time he provided it to me, he stated ‘this is exactly as we discussed.’
Board Chair Shannon called for the question, suspending discussion.
“This has obviously already been discussed by three members of this board,” Maggie James stated.
During the vote for executive session action items, Shannon made a motion to amend the Superintendent’s contract to remove the paragraph concerning the performance/retention stipend “as requested by the Superintendent.”
White asked for the stipend to be described publicly as to what it was. “I think the public needs an understanding of what the incentive behind the stipend was, instead of it just being seen as a stipend…this was something we did discuss in executive session and were told what it was and I think for clarity for the community, I would like to have (the Superintendent) describe what it was.”
Dr. Sutton commented the stipend “was going to be a retention bonus for superintendents in rural districts for professional development and at the completion of that each year, it would have rolled into a $12,000 supplement for participating with the program, in an effort to keep quality superintendents working in rural districts in the state.”
“This is something that superintendents in our local areas are participating in, and actually, something that’s an honor for superintendents to be considered for that program,” White said.
Funderburk commented “the board voted unanimously for Dr. Sutton to participate in that program. The concern was not with him participating in the program, it was the way that his contract was drafted to state that he would receive a $12,000 per year retention stipend based solely on “effective” or “highly effective” evaluation. There was no mention of participation in a program; there was no mention of a reimbursement. It was stated (in the contract amendment) as if it was simply a $12,000 per year retention stipend based on…the effective or highly effective evaluation.”
White responded, “I’d like to clarify that we as a board understood where the stipend would come from and that it was something the program itself would have funded, however, the way it was presented contractually, in this contract, it was the way it was written legally, the terminology in it, was well understood by the board,” she said.
Shannon called for the question and the vote to remove the paragraph from the contract amendment passed 5-2 with White and James voting against.