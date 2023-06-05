Giti Tire takes Chester County Career Center students, community leaders for a ride
Giti Tire in Richburg took a group of Chester County Career Center automotive technology students through their plant and talked to them about automotive careers. They also gave some community leaders the same opportunity. You could say the students and the members of the community “got the Drift”.
They especially got “the Drift” as they swerved around a test track in about a minute in a Formula Drift racing car.
Giti Tire once again this year put on the Formula Drift experience and invited a select group of students and community leaders to experience the thrill of riding in a drift racing car, on tires designed, tested and crafted right at the Chester County plant.
The guests to the plant were treated to a tour of the plant and the R&D facilities, visited the Drift Car display in front of the plant, enjoyed lunch and took part in the Drift Along event. Giti Advertising and Promotions Manager Ruby Vizcaino drew 20 names from among the attendees and those lucky 20 individuals got to sit in the right hand seats of the Formula Drift racing cars as the drivers hurled the vehicles around the track, sliding into the turns at unimaginable speeds. Those people who’s names were called who had already experienced the drifting experience (including The N&R reporters) were asked to give up their seats to someone who hadn’t had the pleasure.
During the luncheon, Ruby Vizcaino told the visitors she hoped they learned more about Giti Tire and about tires in general. The tour served to make sense out of the “engineer speak” that many of the developers of the tires indulged in. Visitors got to see how the tires, especially the Champiro line that the drift racers used, were designed, made and tested.
Revving the lucky drift along winners up for the drift experience, Vizcaino said “it will only take a few seconds, but it’s very fun.”
Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long, who went drifting last year when Giti offered this experience, remarked, “my impression of the drifting event is it’s like a crash, but you never crash.”
Long gave up his seat to Economic Development Assistant Director Kris Phillips, who said “that was incredible. Totally unexpected: you start drifting around that track and it’s totally insane. But it is so cool to see this here in Chester County – these tires I rode on are made right here in the county. It’s amazing to see something like that and get to experience it, it’s like bringing it all back together,” Phillips said.
Community leader Sylvia Jennings was chosen for the drift along, and she was looking forward to it.
“I didn’t get to come to the experience last year…I thought I’m going to do it this year! I’m not fearful of many things. Giti Tire is good for our area and we maybe haven’t been as good to them as we should in helping them, which is why I do everything I can to promote them,” she said.
She believes it is difficult for international people coming to Chester County to feel accepted.
“I’ve worked with international people for 30 years, and they don’t always feel that accepted – the biggest thing we can do is make them feel welcome any way we can. And we’re good at that in Chester County,” Jennings said.
Following her ride, Jennings said it was a real exhilarating experience and she was sorry it didn’t last longer. She said she thought it was impressive that the tires she was riding on were made right her in Chester County.
Career Center Automotive Technology instructor George Lindsay said the drifting experience and the plant tour beforehand gives the student a real glimpse at automotive technology careers that no classroom can match.
“After the Drift along last year, the students were still really excited when we went back into the classroom, reliving the moment of actually being able to get in the drift car and go around the track.
“It’s really good for the students to see what they’ve learned actually applied on the track; they had a chance to go through the plant and see the tires made.
“A lot of the things we talk about in class are sometimes difficult to apply, for example how the inner cord plies of the tire fit together. They’re actually getting to see it (and feel it) here,” Lindsay said.
The students said they were looking forward to the experience. Lindsay expressed appreciation to Giti Tire for inviting the students to see “where the rubber meets the road”, so to speak.
Following the drift along, one student said he felt the experience was like surfing, but on asphalt: “I felt like I was in safe hands, but at the same time, it was like being on the ocean, you know, as soon as you get started on a wave, you keep going. You can’t stop, you’ve just got to flow with it.”
Another Career Center student summed it up best when he exclaimed, “That was the best few seconds of my life!”