Coastal cities in the South Carolina took the brunt of the effects from Hurricane Ian over the weekend, but Chester County came through relatively unscathed, according to Chester County Emergency Management Director Ed Darby.
Darby said in an email update, “Coastal counties received the most damage. Chester had no reports of flooding, 14 trees down, and eight power lines down due to the hurricane.
“There was no structural damage reported.”
Darby continued, “I want to thank all the emergency responders, Fire Departments, EMS, and Law Enforcement for their level of preparedness and response to emergency calls even in the height of the storm. Cooperation between all agencies has never been better.”
In a news release, Duke Energy stated they have restored power to nearly all customers in North Carolina and South Carolina following Hurricane Ian.
Crews have repaired more than 950,000 power outages since the destructive storm passed through the Carolinas over the weekend. The company mobilized 10,000 workers to respond to Ian.