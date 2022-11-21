As they prepare to vote on some rezoning requests for planned developments (PDs) members of Chester County Council have held several workshops examining the impact of close to 3,000 homes being built in Chester County over the next 10 or more years. Many agencies and others who will be impacted by these homes made presentations to council during the workshops. Chester Wastewater Recovery (CWR) Executive Director Philip Thompson-King thinks there should have been more dialogue between his utility and the county, and he wasn’t shy about letting council know this at the recent workshop.
Thompson-King made a brief presentation to council on how the utility’s current capacity and how they planed for future growth, including the proposed housing developments.
“Chester Wastewater Recovery reached out to this body multiple times, asking for workshop so we can have a holistic discussion about our plans. Regarding those plans, we commissioned a study in 2018…with regards to current capacity at our Lando-Manetta facility, which we upgraded in 2018 from 800,000 to 1.2 million gallons per day (GPD). We have available 278,259 gallons of capacity remaining.
“With that being said, we are reserving 200,000 GPD for economic development. So if we do not reserve anything for economic development, with regards to the developers, we have room to accommodate 1,113 homes. But if we reserve capacity for economic development, that leaves room for 313 homes.
“At our Rocky Creek facility…we have a capacity of 1.6 million GPD. Currently we have 746,900 allocated through industries and approval of residential units. That leaves us an available capacity of 853,100 GPD, which translates to 3,412 homes, if we do not reserve anything for economic development. If we dedicate 200,000 GPD for economic development, that leaves room for 2,187 homes.
“With regards to our Sandy River facility, it has a capacity of 2.1 million GPD. Current allocation is 707,000 GPD, which leaves a remaining capacity of 1.4 million GPD. Currently we have no industrial contributions there,” He said.
Thompson-King said he included the data for all three wastewater treatment plants because he looks at things in a holistic manner, and not just the Lando and Richburg area.
“We have 4,400 customers and high tolerances — if one piece of the foundation that we are trying to build is not secure, then everything crumbles,” he said.
He added if the county wanted to have “solution-based conversations” CWR was ready to do so.
“We sent letters on back to the spring, trying to get this body to sit down and have a holistic discussion, but we can have “silo conversations” if you would prefer,” he said.
Thompson-King said CWR has approved 1800 in the Richburg and Lando area so far.
Council Vice-Chair Joe Branham asked Thompson-King if he foresees any additions to capacity to meet the needs of the developments?
Thompson-King said CWR has a plan in place, but he declined to discuss details in public because the details could impact ongoing negotiations.
“If the plans develop, we will be able to meet the needs of Chester County for decades into the future,” he said.
CWR has approved 295 homes for the Knightsbridge Development, 305 for Walkers Mill and 400 units for Stanton, the Richburg Meadows development (off Gaston Farm Road) and the Magnolia Trace development.
“At this moment, we have capacity for everything we have approved,” Thompson-King said.
He said CWR has also approved over 400 housing units in a housing development on Village Drive in Chester that will be served by the Rocky Creek facility.
“We are also in negotiations with someone to buy 26 acres of CWR property that is behind Chester Park Elementary Complex…that could lead to more homes going in that area,” he said.
Councilman Pete Wilson said. “We’ve talked about the homes that may be coming in to Chester County, but until there is sewer capacity, the homes in Richburg are going to be limited…I want the community to know when we’re talking about these homes and some of these big numbers, that in reality, those are not going to happen anytime soon,” he said.
Asked by Councilman Mike Vaughn about the capacity CWR has for economic development, Thompson-King said it would depend on the industry and how much capacity they need. This is why CWR is attempting to reserve some of their capacity, he said.