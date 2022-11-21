Philip on PDs

Chester Wastewater Recovery Director Philip Thompson-King addressed Chester County Council recently on the impact that the approved and proposed planned developments would have on CWR’s capacity.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

As they prepare to vote on some rezoning requests for planned developments (PDs) members of Chester County Council have held several workshops examining the impact of close to 3,000 homes being built in Chester County over the next 10 or more years. Many agencies and others who will be impacted by these homes made presentations to council during the workshops. Chester Wastewater Recovery (CWR) Executive Director Philip Thompson-King thinks there should have been more dialogue between his utility and the county, and he wasn’t shy about letting council know this at the recent workshop.

Thompson-King made a brief presentation to council on how the utility’s current capacity and how they planed for future growth, including the proposed housing developments.

Trending Videos