Compton consults

Consultant Charles Compton talks to the council about performance-based zoning during a workshop on planned developments and development in the county in general.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

At a workshop on planned developments (PDs) planning consultant Charles Compton discussed with Chester County Council some issues connected with planned development and zoning in general.

“Today’s gathering is labeled as a workshop, which means we’re both here to learn from each other,” Compton told council, “to share ideas that I sincerely believe are useful in a county setting.”

