At a workshop on planned developments (PDs) planning consultant Charles Compton discussed with Chester County Council some issues connected with planned development and zoning in general.
“Today’s gathering is labeled as a workshop, which means we’re both here to learn from each other,” Compton told council, “to share ideas that I sincerely believe are useful in a county setting.”
He said he is impressed with what Chester County has done as far as planning over the years and added that many jurisdictions in the country have not been as forward thinking as Chester County has, “and that clearly explains why the recent increase in residential growth has created that sense of urgency on your part…that’s admirable because there is more that needs to be done. But I will continue to remind you that you are well ahead of the curve, and there is plenty of time for you to thoughtfully make some key decisions.”
He addressed the recently-adopted 2020-2023 Comprehensive Plan. He said there were almost 10 years of various forms of public engagement, including the 2016-2017 Gateway Master Plan, community drop-ins and almost 300 respondents to an online survey. He pointed out that the charts developed from that survey showed that citizens indicated that the county should make sure to keep community and citizen’s interest in the forefront when planning. “It’s nice to see that the community’s best interest came out on top (as the highest priority). I’m sure that everyone’s idea of what that actually is, is different,” Compton said. He said the efforts that Chester County made towards public engagement during the creation of the comp plan to be a great effort, more than is done in many cases.
Looking at the Development Status map, Compton remarked that the map shows that any land that is not agricultural or preserved open space is labeled undeveloped or underdeveloped, and that covers about 90% of the county.
He also showed a simplified map entitled “Where Should We Grow?” but should be more correctly titled “Where Are We Most Likely to Grow?”
“That’s because we don’t really control that, but it might be helpful to recognize where Chester County is more likely to grow,” he said.
The map shows that recommended areas for growth are, no surprise, along the main arteries, such as Highway 9, Highway 21 or along I-77.
Growth begins with economic development and the creation of new jobs, Compton pointed out.
“People come to fill those jobs (and need places to live) and, last of all, is the “non-residential stuff” that is needed to support those new residences. If you don’t plan for the non-residential stuff, your zoning agenda can get pretty miserable,” he advised.
“The public reaction to anything non-residential near houses is generally very intense, and everything can’t be just houses. The closer those two things are together is what controls traffic: it makes traffic less. The separation of those two things is what creates traffic,” he said.
“My ask to you is that we have a plan that lasts decades, not counted in terms of years. It works 100% better if it’s in the form of a long-reaching zoning ordinance, whose text may have to be tweaked periodically, but whose maps rarely have to be changed. Something consistent that you can count on, and something consistent that the public can count on, knowing that this is here and it will be that way five years from now, and be that way even years beyond that,” Compton said.
It’s a compelling misconception that zoning determines where activities will locate…zoning a parcel limited commercial, limited industrial or even agricultural “does not make those things happen there. For something to happen on a piece of a property, there has to be a market for it, at that location, at that precise time. That is a constantly-changing target. Businesses like groceries pharmacies carefully count rooftops before committing to a location,” he said.
“But the right market is not enough: there also has to be a property owner willing to sell that property for that purpose.”
Zoning needs to be more fluid, more flexible, to accommodate all those decision in a responsible way, without there having to be a change to what the zoning was designated, which is not what the public knows the zoning to be, he advised.
A possible method to handle planning and zoning is something called performance-based zoning, Compton said. This type of zoning designates areas for different types of development based on where the growth is projected or already occurring. The benefit of performance-based zoning is that the public is aware of where the growth will be taking place as designated on the map. This doesn’t mean that a house can’t end up in the limited commercial area, but it won’t be filling up with a residential subdivision.
For example in the parcels not designated for what Compton calls General Development, that are not on a main artery if you want to build, the only choices you will have to do with that land are a house or agriculture,” Compton explained.
“I would like for us to test drive performance zoning on paper only. Definitely have it include Highway 9, perhaps all the way from Chester to Fort Lawn, and perhaps everything east of I-77 that would go all the way from Lancaster Highway up to York County…I would like to prepare for you what a performance ordinance would look like along Hwy. 9 and up into that area. That would give us a chance on paper to look at how that (type of zoning) would work,” Compton said. He proposed a “papertop exercise” imagining the performance zoning was already in place, and how it would work if different zoning scenarios came up.
Following the meeting, Chester County Councilman Mike Vaughn said that council agreed to let Compton make a trial run at showing how performance zoning would work along the Hwy. 9 corridor, all the way to Hwy. 21.
“Council all agrees that is a good move for us. It’s a first step in a long process that will improve everything as far as development in the county. When you are managing growth, it’s hard to please everyone. Growth came on us quickly, it’s a big complex process. And the way our zoning ordinance is written, it made it even more complicated. The zoning ordinance was not written with the kind of growth we are experiencing, in mind,” Vaughn said.