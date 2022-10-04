By its second meeting of October, the City of Chester could be ready to start finalizing a special election that give voters the option to shrink the size of Chester City Council.

In July, the Council voted 5-3 to have City Attorney Latonya Dilligard-Edwards draft a referendum that would reduce the size of the Council. Presently, there are two council members from each of the City’s four wards (for a total of eight) plus a mayor. Nine voting members makes it larger than Chester County Council, the Chester County School Board and larger than considerably larger municipalities in South Carolina with populations that dwarf Chester’s. Councilman Jamie Price said a smaller body would “make it easier to come together as a council.” Councilman Carlos Williams said he only needed a few weeks on council to see that nine voting members was unworkable.

