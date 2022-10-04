By its second meeting of October, the City of Chester could be ready to start finalizing a special election that give voters the option to shrink the size of Chester City Council.
In July, the Council voted 5-3 to have City Attorney Latonya Dilligard-Edwards draft a referendum that would reduce the size of the Council. Presently, there are two council members from each of the City’s four wards (for a total of eight) plus a mayor. Nine voting members makes it larger than Chester County Council, the Chester County School Board and larger than considerably larger municipalities in South Carolina with populations that dwarf Chester’s. Councilman Jamie Price said a smaller body would “make it easier to come together as a council.” Councilman Carlos Williams said he only needed a few weeks on council to see that nine voting members was unworkable.
At last week’s regular Chester City Council meeting, Price asked for an update from Dilligard-Edwards. She said she was working to draft an ordinance (that will require two readings) asking voters whether they wanted to have the size of the Council shrink from nine to five members. She told the council the ballot question would have to be put forward in a standalone election, meaning it could not coincide with the November General Election or the scheduled May 2023 City of Chester Municipal Election.
This topic has been broached previously. Councilman Carlos Williams and former Councilwoman Angela Douglas discussed the matter at length and brought it to a vote a few years ago, but it failed to gain any traction or support. Their primary arguments in favor of reducing the size of the Council dealt with the city’s lack of direction and the Council’s frequent lengthy discussions not leading to real action. They also reasoned fewer seats would make council members more accountable to the public and would draw more interest from potential candidates. Since that time, though, several new council members have been elected, most of whom are amenable to the idea.
If voters choose to have a smaller council, all current members would still be allowed to serve out their terms.