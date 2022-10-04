Great Falls Coach Demarcus Simons said anyone playing C.A. Johnson knows what is coming, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to stop.
“They are going to run the ball. They are very strong up front. They line up in the spread but they are going to run the football,” he said.
The Red Devils hit the road Friday night to face the Hornets in an important region game.
C.A. Johnson comes into the contest 3-4 overall, but who they have played is certainly relevant when looking at that losing record. They lost 24-8 to a one-loss Estill team that just blew out previously top-ranked Bamberg-Ehrhardt, fell to a good AA Wade Hampton team by one score, lost to AAA Swansea by a point and fell to Lewisville in last week’s region opener 16-0. That was a 9-0 game well into the second half and the Hornets had multiple drives end inside the Lewisville 20.
The team operates from a spread look on offense and Simons said they will take a deep shot from time-to-time, but their bread-and-butter is the running game. They have a lot of athletes that touch the ball, including players like Caleb Pearson and Rafael McKinney. Simons said those guys are good but the players blocking in front of them are too.
“They are very strong up front. We’ve got to bring our lunchbox. If we want to stay in this game, we’ve got to be strong up front,” Simons said.
Great Falls has had two of its best games of the year offensively in the past two weeks, scoring 22 points in a win over New Hope Leadership Academy and 30 last week in a loss to Whitmire. Simons said a big key to that success was the running of Jaylan Sanders, who missed part of the game with an ankle injury but came back in and rushed for three touchdowns.
This is a huge game for both teams. Each comes in at 0-1 in the region and only has two more region contests after this matchup. So this game will go a long way to one team getting a leg up on a playoff berth.
Great Falls is still dealing with injuries, which is tough to do with a roster that numbers in the mid-20s when everyone is healthy. Jordan Holmes, who would be the team’s most experienced receiver and had ascended to number one on the depth chart at quarterback, is still out. Simons said he had three more players go down this past week and it’s possible all three could miss this week’s game. With most players going both ways, that actually means six positions are left open that have to be filled. He basically has six linemen bodies at his disposal, but Simons still said his team can be successful. They have to play assignment-sure football and avoid mistakes, they need to continue to progress on offense, they have to play strong up front and, this week, they have got to stop the run.
“They are definitely going to run the ball,” he said.
Kickoff at C.A. Johnson is scheduled for 7:30 Friday night.