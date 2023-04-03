Winthrop Coliseum, possible venue, is on reserve district says; final decision not yet made
BY N&R STAFF
The Chester County School District sent this email to parents last week regarding having graduation at a central location out of the county and requested feedback.
"In recent school years, each high school has held graduation ceremonies on its respective campus. This year, District Administration is considering moving all three high school graduation ceremonies to a single location off-site.
CCSD has selected the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, SC as the location for this year.
The District is once again requesting feedback from our parents, now that a location has been selected for the ceremonies.
Benefits of a central site:
- Eliminates the need for tickets, allowing for more family and friends to attend.
- Eliminates parking concerns.
- Families will be able to avoid sitting outside in hot temperatures.
- Eliminates the need to relocate in the event of rain.
- The District would be able to pool support resources if all graduations were held at one central location during the day.
Each ceremony would be held at different times throughout the same day. This decision will not be made without support from our parents."
It then gives an address for parents to take a survey.
The decision has sparked a lot of comment on social media. The N&R sent a list of questions to the district about this decision based on some questions asked by parents and Chester County citizens.
Q. Has the decision to use the Winthrop Coliseum already been made?
A. The District’s goal in identifying a possible change in venue, is to assist families by not having to place a limit on the number of guests. High school graduations are a very major accomplishment for our students and it is our desire for all family and friends to attend. We also considered health issues that could arise from being outdoors at the stadiums in the hot temperatures. As you will see, the district will actually decrease its expenses for graduations, if Winthrop Coliseum is utilized. The decision has not been finalized. We have only placed the venue on “reserve.” We will make a final decision after the parent and student survey results are in.
Q. How was this decision arrived at?
A. It was based on the availability of a large venue that could be utilized for graduations with ample parking, air-conditioning and also a venue that would result in students having an unlimited number of guests who could attend. From past graduations at the high schools, most recently, May 2022, graduations had to be moved into the gymnasiums due to rain. This resulted in students only having a small number of tickets for guests. Several guests could not attend the graduation being that it was moved from the stadiums into the gymnasiums due to weather, which upset many families. Holding graduations at one venue, would also allow the District to pool all resources for that day into a single centralized location instead of traveling from school to school with very little time between ceremonies.
Q. How much will it cost the district to rent the Winthrop Coliseum?
A. The discounted rental, if utilized, will cost the district $15,000. This price is far less than in 2020, when graduations were held at the Gateway Conference Center parking lot. The costs associated with those ceremonies totaled $24,843. Last year, expenses for all three ceremonies held at their respective schools, totaled over $28,000 which included stage rentals, equipment, set up, and security for each campus.
Q. How will this be covered in the budget?
A. This will be covered through our Maintenance budget, which already has a line items for graduation operations.
Q. What are the logistics of spacing out the graduations; will they be one after another?
A. Yes, graduations will be spaced to allow each school to leave and allow the following school to set up, etc.
Q. How will audience attendance be handled? (Tickets, assigned locations, etc.?)
A. If the Coliseum is utilized, there will be no tickets. Students would have unlimited guests that could attend.
Q. Why is the district soliciting parent input in a survey if the decision has already been made?
A. The district sent the follow-up survey in order to again gather feedback from senior parents and senior students on their preference. The decision has not been made. This is the second survey sent to parents and students on a possible venue change. The Coliseum is only on “reserve” for the district. No fees will be paid until we have all feedback in from parents and students. We’ve updated our survey to clarify the purpose of receiving parent feedback.
Q. Does the district plan to compensate parents who have already had graduation announcements printed that show a different venue?
A. The district will not be able to compensate parents for graduation announcements. The request for a possible venue change came from the high school principals who received requests from parents. This prompted the district to assist in those efforts and work to find a location that would work for all three high schools.
Q. What about transportation for graduates and families who do not drive or are on tight budgets or fixed incomes?
A. The district will not be able to provide transportation to the graduation. The district currently doesn’t provide transportation to graduations when they are held at each high school.
Q.Will students assemble at the school and then be taken to the Coliseum, or will everyone be getting there independently?
A. If there is a need for students to be assembled prior to, the high school principals and staff will arrange that with the district and transportation department.